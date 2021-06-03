11 best lip scrubs to exfoliate, soften and moisturise your pout

Lip scrubs are designed to exfoliate the delicate lip area, buffing away dead skin cells and smoothing any dry patches.

A handy way of evening out the skin surface before applying lipstick, they work equally well as a primer or bare lip prep – all while softening and paving the way for lips to soak up extra hydration too.

Because these mini exfoliators are used on the mouth, the scrub granules are often edible and sweet tasting. They come in a range of formulas, from messier types that are designed to be wiped off after scrubbing, to more easily absorbed scrubs that stay on the lips.

The scrub part can either be coarse or fine, depending on your preferred texture for sloughing off flaky skin. Plus, the added benefit of rubbing a lip scrub into your pout is that it stimulates blood flow and brings a plumping effect.

Spanning across shaded lip scrubs, those with moisturising balm components and delicious scents – there are plenty of picks available. From glossy lipstick style applicators to handy little pots, we’ve put every price point to the test.

e.l.f lip exfoliator in coconut Best: Overall Available in brown sugar, sweet cherry, mint maniac and coconut, we sampled the latter option. The robust, square-shaped twist-up stick is ideal for throwing in your bag on the go. Key ingredients include shea butter, jojoba oil and avocado oil and our tester could feel their moisturising benefits. It has quite a sweet flavour and its coconut taste is happily summery too. The exfoliating part absorbs as you rub the softening balm onto your pout. While it is a subtle scrub, there is enough to work in and it efficiently removes dry skin without being harsh. We saw richly conditioned lips, for such a purse friendly price point. Buy now £ 5 , Elfcosmetics.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dior lip sugar scrub Best: Luxury buy A lipstick-shaped scrub in soft pink, both the silver twist-up holder and sheer pink case are pure make-up luxury. Softening on our tester’s pout, we also noticed the natural pink shade glow, as gentle grains of sugar exfoliant absorbed into skin. In fact, there is no residue left over at all, because this exfoliating balm melts straight in. We saw nourished lips with a bit of plumping too, while any dry patches were hydrated. As a result, our bare lips looked luminous and subsequent lipstick application was smoother with far more even coverage. Buy now £ 29.50 , Dior.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bybi buffer Best: For moisturising As lip scrubs go, this vegan strawberry and cinnamon number feels glossy and moisturising. Sweet and sugary on the lips, the pale pink tube itself is also made from sugarcane, making it completely recyclable. A thick balm consistency, the scent is quite strong, so favouring this depends on whether you like cinnamon (we do). Satisfyingly exfoliating, our tester noted that it doesn’t feel like there’s tons of excess, thanks to how well the balmy scrub soaks in. Wiping off the gritty bits removed remnants of our long wearing lipstick and smoothed lips without being at all abrasive. Buy now £ 9 , Bybi.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Body Shop lip scrub Best: All-in-one buy Presented in a twist-up stick, this is a pale green balm with exfoliant bits running through. We found the peppermint ingredients brought a slightly tingly, refreshing sensation on application. Satisfyingly scratchy on lips, we didn’t press it on too hard but our tester could feel the scrub buffing away dry skin and afterwards we were left with a lightly softened pout. Working as easy smoothing prep for lipstick too, our tester rated this as an all-in-one lip primer, salve, and scrub. Buy now £ 8 , Thebodyshop.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lush bubblegum lip scrub Best: Sugary sweet taste This pot of classic Lush scent has an all-encompassing sweet treat, bubble gum taste that reminds us of a childhood ice lolly. Diving into the bright pink vegan product, our tester worked it into their lips and instantly noticed a delicious sugary taste. Made of caster sugar and jojoba oil, you can safely lick the residue off afterwards. A little messy to use, the scrub is great for removing flakiness or dryness rather than being super moisturising, while being a fun beauty buy too. Buy now £ 6.50 , Lush.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Burt’s Bees conditioning lip scrub Best: Gentle scrub A lip scrub made of 100 per cent natural origin ingredients, we picked up on its clean honey scent immediately after removing the little pot’s lid. Complete with beeswax and honey crystals, the exfoliant part isn’t very noticeable which creates soothing lip care rather than an overt scrub. However, a small amount of the sheeny balm spreads across your entire pout and feels deeply moisturising. Lips are left soft to the touch, with a silky veil of hydration lingering long after application. Buy now £ 6.99 , Burtsbees.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Soap and Glory treat my lips exfoliating balm Best: Lightweight buy Packaged in a slimline black tube with screw top lid and signature bright pink writing, ingredients include vitamin E, shea butter and fine sugar crystals. We noted the waxy balm formula has a delicate but noticeable exfoliating sugar component and it smells sweetly creamy. Our tester found the crystals do absorb into lips and dissolve as you rub the balm in, so there’s nothing left to wipe away. The effect is a gentle scrub and lightweight balm hybrid, and our lips were still smooth a day later. Buy now £ 8 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Milk Makeup kush lip scrub Best: For smoothing lips The solid yet sleek silver stick has a magnetic lid seal and twist-up balm inside, making it feel like a premium beauty product. This scrub element comes from sugar crystals and hemp seed exfoliators, which our tester noticed smell quite invigorating. Encased in a velvety finish thanks to a cocoa, shea and mango butter ingredient mix, the flat edged balm is a creamy white formula which glides onto lips. We saw the sweet tasting scrub simultaneously rub off flaky skin, smooth our pout, and bring a healthy-looking sheen. Buy now £ 16 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} L’Occitane marmalade kiss delicious lip scrub Best: Cooling texture Upon opening up the pot, our tester found a cooling jelly consistency and the perfect exfoliator amount to slough off flaky skin without drying out lips. We smelt a sharply uplifting, brightening fragrance coming from ingredients including mandarin extract, vitamin E, plus carrot, pomelo, and pomegranate oils. Working it into their lips, our tester did need to wipe off excess after using the scrub. But we were left with evenly smoothed, silky soft lips minus any dry patches and a delicious syrupy orange scent. Buy now £ 15 , Loccitane.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Frank Body lip scrub Best: Scent Our tester’s first thought when trying this powerfully fragranced scrub was how much like coffee ice cream it smells. Presented in a cute canvas pouch, inside is a flat but wide round tub. A twist off lid reveals a balmy formula consisting of sugar, macadamia oil, ethically sourced beeswax, and coffee. The shiny, glossy lip scrub gently worked away our dry flaky skin, with its awakening scent and taste a big plus for coffee fans. You can wipe or lick off the exfoliating sugar and our lips looked fuller after use too. Buy now £ 11.95 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mac lip scrubtious in sweet vanilla Best: For a satisfying scrub A richly sweet, scented lip scrub in a pot, its consistency is light and silky thanks to ingredients like jojoba oil and shea butter. Featuring plentiful sugar crystals, when wiping the product on, our tester saw it spread easily while feeling the exfoliator rub over dead skin cells. We then licked off the excess, which there wasn’t much of as it had absorbed into lips quickly and evenly. Because of how thorough this scrub’s coarse granules are, you do only need a small amount for efficient buffing and visibly supple lips. Buy now £ 16 , Maccosmetics.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Lip scrubs Great value for money, our best buy is the e.l.f scrub which feels conditioning on lips, smoothing them while exfoliating away dry and uneven skin. Meanwhile at a higher price point, Dior brings quick absorption, a glow and prepped our pout ahead of lipstick application. Somewhere in between budget-wise, with a satisfying scrub which leaves lips feeling soft and supple, we really rate Mac's scrubtious.

