Skincare is a big deal and one of the most important steps in any routine is moisturiser, whether that’s purely for hydration or other benefits, including sun protection. One secondary benefit is anti-ageing which is all about targeting fine lines and wrinkles as well as aiming to improve the appearance of skin overall.

A brand that really knows what it’s talking about when it comes to effective skincare is Dr Dennis Gross, which broke into the skincare space more than 25 years ago thanks to its hugely successful daily peel mask. Now, an entire range of products has been formulated using innovative science with the human user in mind, including an anti-wrinkle cream that is famous for its smoothing results.

Coming in a 60ml pot, the moisturiser includes ingredients like ferulic acid to protect against environmental aggressors, hyaluronic acid for that boost of hydration and retinol to help minimise fine lines. A tried and tested favourite, it deserves a place on any bathroom shelf but find out why our writer included it in their review of the best anti-ageing creams for men.

Dr Dennis Gross ferulic + retinol intense wrinkle cream: £77, Lookfantastic.com

Dr Dennis Gross

Named the best dermatologist-backed anti-ageing cream in our review, this premium moisturiser is packed with potent anti-ageing ingredients (antioxidant ferulic acid and retinol, which is the anti-ageing world’s go-to ingredient and “made for boosting collagen, speeding up cell turnover and tackling hyperpigmentation”).

“As well as helping smooth fine lines and plumping skin, the presence of ceramides helps fortify the skin’s naturally protective barrier,” noted our tester. It has a “great, silky, rich texture” and it absorbs “quickly” into the skin.

“Dr D, meanwhile, has more than 25 years of experience dealing with people’s skin problems, so, if he can’t help you with your wrinkles, we don’t know who can,” they added.

