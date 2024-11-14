I finally found a retinol that doesn’t irritate my skin and I’m hooked

Drunk Elephant A-gloei maretinol oil
- Size: 30ml
- Key Ingredients: Vegan retinol, ceramides, virgin marula oil
- Why we love it
- Great for beginners
- Evens skin
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines
- Vegan-friendly
- Take note
- Pricey
- Experienced retinol users may want a stronger formula
This product was enjoyable to use from the start. Forget the smelly yellow retinols you’re used to, this glossy oil was a treat to massage over my face. The glass pipette has really precise control, which is important, as retinols must be started very gradually, and you also don’t want to waste any.
In the early months of using this formula once a week, I can’t say I noticed wild differences to my skin, which is understandable, given the minimal dose. Mostly, I was just thrilled that I had found a retinol that was yet to cause a reaction. Once I was using it twice a week, I did feel as though I could see a smoothing effect and a radiance. I can probably thank the marula oil for that.
Read more: Best anti-ageing neck creams
The formula is super absorbable and packed with antioxidants – it quickly plumps the skin and protects from external aggressors. With consistent use, I saw my fine lines visibly reduce, my post-acne hyperpigmentation fading way faster than usual, and my complexion is possibly the most even I’ve ever seen it.
Finally, I was getting the famous effects of retinol, and I wasn’t disappointed. Thanks to the low 0.5 per cent concentration, and a formula with plenty of hydrating ceramides (waxy lipids that are a key part of the skin’s natural barrier), my skin showed no irritation at all, even after building up to using this product five times a week.
I also love that this formula can be mixed with your moisturiser, for really gentle use, as all of the brand’s products are developed to mix and blend. Although, remember not to use your moisturiser around your eyes, if you’ve mixed in products that can’t be used in that area. Apart from that, Drunk Elephant’s signature ‘cocktailing’ method (where you mix your routine together to apply) is far too much fun.