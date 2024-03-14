Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

My skin had always behaved pretty well. I’d get the odd hormonal breakout and occasional dryness (typically brought on by extreme weather) but, usually, it was clear, even in texture, with a hint of glow. That was until about two years ago when I was diagnosed with something called perioral dermatitis. “Perioral dermatitis is a rash that occurs around the mouth and the eyes,” explains Dr Alexis Granite, specialist dermatologist. “It is most common in females and often appears as flesh-coloured or red bumps that may itch or burn,” she adds.

For me, the rash appeared almost overnight – one day I had clear skin and the next, it was red, inflamed and bumpy. At the time, I assumed I was dealing with a case of adult acne, and thought I could tackle the problem head-on with my stash of exfoliating acids, vitamin C serums and spot treatments. That was the wrong approach to take entirely, as these products only made matters worse. “It’s best to simplify your routine at home when suffering from perioral dermatitis,” and “lay off potentially irritating actives”, advises Dr Granite.

As my skin became increasingly inflamed, I decided to consult a professional dermatologist, who, after a quick analysis, confirmed the spread of pustules around my mouth and nose was indeed perioral dermatitis.

I was prescribed an oral antibiotic and topical treatment, which together worked like a dream and cleared up the rash in just over two weeks. But, as Dr Granite points out, the cause of this skin condition is not always clear cut and it tends to be recurring: “I see this quite often in beauty journalists who have tried many products over the years.” Guilty.

While my skin did clear up initially, I have since had flare-ups that have led me to find the products that help keep my inflammation under control, and it’s fair to say I’ve become an expert on the matter. Not only swotting up on the symptoms, causes and treatment options but also testing countless products over the years, to find the ones that’ll help keep my perioral dermatitis at bay.

How I tested the best skincare for perioral dermatitis

One of the tried and tested products that soothe and clear my skin (Emma-Jade Stoddart)

In order to find this winning skincare routine, I looked for gentle formulations that have been specifically made with sensitive skin in mind. My motto is this: the simpler the formulation, the better. I prefer products free from known irritants, including fragrances, and those that aren’t jam-packed with preservatives. In terms of texture, I look for lightweight serums and creams that aren’t too rich or thick. I avoid chemical SPFs (mineral sunscreens are more suited to sensitive skin) and steer clear of products containing potentially irritating actives, such as vitamin C.

Below are the tried and tested products I turn to time and time again, as they calm and soothe my skin, without triggering a dermatitis breakout. Using these same products for more than three months, I’m confident in these gentle formulations.

The best skincare products for perioral dermatitis 2024 are: