This Espa overnight hydration therapy will work miracles on dry skin

The quest for perfect skin knows no bounds. While day moisturisers, eye creams, serums and even snail essence can be important to skincare routines, a good night cream is imperative. Enter Espa’s beauty editor-approved overnight therapy mask.

More an intensive treatment than your average night cream, the multi-purpose formula works to hydrate, nourish, smooth and rejuvenate tired skin at the end of a long day. Plus, the cult formula’s soothing blend of lavender and ylang-ylang works to create an atmosphere of calm, making the face mask the perfect tonic for a better night’s sleep.

Unsurprisingly, Espa’s overnight therapy earned a spot in our review of the best moisturisers for dry skin thanks to its intensely hydrating formula. Described by our expert as soothing and dry skin relieving, it was dubbed the best night cream. If you need further convincing on whether to invest, read the beauty editor’s full review below.

Espa overnight therapy: £27.30, Lookfantastic.com

While technically Espa’s overnight therapy formula is an intensive treatment, our tester has relied on the dry skin relieving night cream for several years. “The essential oil blend includes cedarwood and ylang-ylang, while hyaluronic acid hydrates and lavender soothes,” they said, adding that “all of this contributes to a spa-like scent, making the application feel ultra relaxing.”

Coating the gleaming cream over your skin before bedtime, it skinks in as you sleep, “revealing obvious hydration the next morning”. The perfect pick-me-up for dull skin, Espa’s formula works to replenish lost moisture while rejuvenating your complexion.

“Where dryness has made our wrinkles more obvious, these areas appeared improved, and irritated tightness felt soothed,” our tester praised. What more could you want?

