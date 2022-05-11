Whether you call them pimple patches, spot dots or acne plasters, these little beauty buys have become quite the skincare staple in recent years. And they’ve racked up a fair few famous fans along the way with Hailey Beiber, Millie Bobby Brown and now, our favourite TV villain, Jodie Comer, all singing their praises.

You may have seen Comer win the leading actress Bafta this week for her role as healthcare worker Sarah in Channel 4’s Help, or you may only wish to remember her as Killing Eve’s Villanelle – she felt real to us too. And, of course, she looked phenomenal picking up the award with a killer make-up look we’ve found all the products for.

But, with continuous make-up changes, long days on set, and the dreaded maskne, it’s unsurprising that the actor, like so many of us, also has acne flare-ups.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about her pre-Bafta prep, skincare routine and favourite beauty buys, these pimple patches from Amazon were at the top of her list alongside the Noble Panacea prime radiance serum (£235, Harrods.com) and the Nurse Jamie super-cryo massaging orb (£14, Cultbeauty.com).

And, at just £13.99 for a pack of 60, they’re definitely a steal. Keep for everything you need to know about the spot dots.

Dots for Spots pimple patches: £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

We already rounded up our favourite pimple patches here at IndyBest, and although Jodie’s favourite brand didn’t make it onto our list, it’s now firmly on our radar to test again. If it’s good enough for Comer, it’s probably good enough for us.

Our tester shared the really interesting science behind how these patches actually work: “For the sceptics clinging to their serums and exfoliants, there is some science behind these patches. Most are made of hydrocolloid, a gel-like mixture of natural polymers clinically proven to improve the appearance of blemishes. Applied over the top like a mini-bandage, the patches help absorb fluid, reduce swelling and redness, and calm inflammation.”

That’s exactly how Comer’s favourite patches work: they are made with 100 per cent hydrocolloid gel which absorbs pus and fluid from the spot into the patch and off of the face. They also work to keep dirt and bacteria out and wearing them will stop you from picking and poking at the spot – something we’re all guilty of every now and again.

Singing the patches praises of how easy they are to use, Comer told Harper’s Bazaar that “the little stickers are flesh coloured and pretty subtle – I have one on right now. If my skin is bad, sometimes covering up [with make-up] will make it worse. So if I can persevere for as long as I can with these I will”.

With 60 dots in a pack, making them just over 20p each, this spot treatment has to be one of the most affordable options on the market, and they’re both vegan and cruelty-free too.

So, if Comer has convinced you to give these a go, as she has with us, then be sure to pop one into your basket.

