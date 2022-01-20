Acne patches have always seemed a little too good to be true. The idea that a sticker could achieve what our regular skincare routine cannot is tough to comprehend, but it really can be that easy – if you know which ones to use.

For the sceptics clinging to their serums and exfoliants, there is some science behind these patches. Most are made of hydrocolloid, a gel-like mixture of natural polymers clinically proven to improve the appearance of blemishes. Applied over the top like a mini-bandage, the patches help absorb fluid, reduce swelling and redness, and calm inflammation.

There’s also the added benefit of cutting off direct access to your pimples. Free from the dirt and oils of our hands and the sun’s harmful UV rays, these patches give blemishes and broken skin the chance to heal, reducing the risk of scarring and hyperpigmentation.

How we tested

Of course, not all acne patches are as scientifically aligned as they should be. There are plenty out there that amount to nothing more than popping a regular sticker on your skin. So, to separate the duds from the gems, we spent several weeks tackling whiteheads and zits alike with different patches.

Wearing them both day and night, we were looking for the ones that could dry up our spots without drying out our skin and also eliminate the awkward red post-spot pigmentation stage as much as possible. Here is our round-up of the patches that did the trick.

Read more:

The best acne patches for 2022 are:

Best overall – Patchology breakout box: £18, Patchology.co.uk

– Patchology breakout box: £18, Patchology.co.uk Best vegan and cruelty-free patches – Starface hydro-stars: £11.99, Starface.world

– Starface hydro-stars: £11.99, Starface.world Best value – By Beauty Bay dot-a-spot blemish stickers: £4.80, Beautybay.com

– By Beauty Bay dot-a-spot blemish stickers: £4.80, Beautybay.com Best for a hit of moisture – COSRX acne pimple master patch: £4.75, Feelunique.com

– COSRX acne pimple master patch: £4.75, Feelunique.com Best for catching zits early – Squish Beauty flower power acne patches: £18, Libertylondon.com

– Squish Beauty flower power acne patches: £18, Libertylondon.com Best quick fix – ZitSticka killa spot clarifying patch kit: £27, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– ZitSticka killa spot clarifying patch kit: £27, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best variety of shapes – BH Cosmetics hydrocolloid pimple patches: £8.50, Beautybay.com

– BH Cosmetics hydrocolloid pimple patches: £8.50, Beautybay.com Best for zits under the skin – Revolution Skincare pick-me-not blemish patches; £6, Boots.com

Patchology breakout box Best: Overall From small whiteheads to raging blemishes that make you question whether you’re actually just growing a second head, this kit covers everything. It contains three different kinds of patch – 24 pimple-shrinking salicylic acid dots, 24 whitehead-absorbing hydrocolloid dots and three blackhead-eliminating nose strips – to treat all skin emergencies. Our favourites were the salicylic acid dots. Popping them over a fresh breakout before bed, the acid penetrates deep into the skin to help dry out spots overnight. Just two nights of consecutive use significantly reduced the amount of time we’d usually spend waiting for the marks to fade and they even managed to stick in place on our oily skin. The nose strip was also surprisingly gentle. Patted onto damp skin, left to dry and peeled off, it extracted the worst of the dirt in our pores without feeling like we’d lost a layer in the process. And, while the salicylic acid dots are the most powerful of the bunch, the hydrocolloid ones are also effective at drawing out gunk inside smaller spots or whiteheads. Both are subtle enough to wear in the daytime (we sat through endless Zoom calls with four dotted around our face). Our breakout was over and done with so quickly, we felt like we’d cheated the system. Buy now £ 18 , Patchology.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Starface hydro-stars Best: Vegan and cruelty-free patches Odds are you’ve seen these acne patches advertised on Instagram multiple times. Not only do they come in a cute yet compact travel case, the star-shaped hydrocolloid pimple protectors are cute enough to help your spots stand out in the best possible way. The shape made them a bit fiddly to apply (those with long or acrylic nails will especially struggle) but once in place they work to absorb fluid and reduce inflammation. We dotted a few across our face and found they worked especially best on smaller blemishes and whiteheads, which calmed down throughout the day and, once our breakout was over, we didn’t get any stubborn scarring. Be sure to press down firmly when you apply – a couple of stars did dislodge when worn over the course of the night. Also, they’re vegan, cruelty-free and, while you get an impressive 32 per pack, Starface also offers cost-effective subscription options for regular users. Buy now £ 11.99 , Starface.world {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} By Beauty Bay dot-a-spot blemish stickers Best: Value You get a whopping 75 patches in this low-cost kit, making them the best value option on this list. They come in two different sizes (small and large) to fit different size blemishes and are made with 100 per cent hydrocolloid. While that means there are no fancy acne-busting additional ingredients, sometimes simple is best. They sit well on the skin, are subtle enough to wear in the daytime and powerful enough to survive a night on your face without peeling or getting stuck in your hair. Unlike most acne patches, these did the best work on bigger blemishes. Slapping one of the larger dots over a particularly angry, under-the-skin spot helped cut pain and inflammation in a matter of hours. Buy now £ 4.80 , Beautybay.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} COSRX acne pimple master patch Best: For a hit of moisture These patches have more than earned its cult status. Each pack of 24 wields the power to tackle everything from blackheads to the juiciest of spots. The patches are transparent and surprisingly thin, but cling on for dear life once applied and manage to both simultaneously dry out spots while moisturising the skin around them. This combination helps speed up the healing process and made quick work of our hormonal acne. We just wish you got more in a pack, as we went through four just treating one particularly big spot over two days. Buy now £ 4.75 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Squish Beauty flower power acne patches Best: For catching zits early We’ve never felt cuter than we did wearing these patches, which is saying something considering we were in the throes of a hormonal breakout nightmare. Each sticker comes in the form of a pastel, gem-studded flower, which helps smother your spots with hydrocolloid from all angles. They worked best on whiteheads, making satisfying work of drawing out the contents overnight. We recommend using these sooner rather than later; they struggled on spots already a few days old but managed to bring zits to a head much quicker than usual if applied ASAP, thus speeding up the healing process. However, with only 20 per pack, these aren’t the most cost-effective choice for anyone suffering from recurrent acne. Buy now £ 18 , Libertylondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ZitSticka killa spot clarifying patch kit Best: Quick fix This kit is designed to knock spots dead in a matter of hours. While you apply the patches like any other, the design is innovative – each one uses “microdarts” to send a blend of hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and niacinamide deep beneath the skin. This is a much more aggressive approach to acne patches than we were used to and you do experience a slight tingling. However, we were impressed by its ability to seemingly melt away developing spots and whiteheads. They weren’t quite as effective on acne but this definitely isn’t the right option for persistent acne sufferers – you only get eight patches and eight cleaning wipes per box, which won’t last you long. For a quick fix though, they are the most rapid option on this list. Buy now £ 27 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BH Cosmetics hydrocolloid pimple patches Best: Shape variety There are three different hydrocolloid patch kits available under BH Cosmetics – 100 per cent bye b*tch, see ya never, and sorry not sorry - but the only difference between each is the shapes of the patches. We went with the first option, which provided us with 36 patches in the form of hearts, butterflies or flowers. They stuck well over blemishes of all shapes and sizes, shrinking them at a much quicker rate than any spots left patch-free. Just don’t expect them to make much impact on cystic acne. Buy now £ 8.50 , Beautybay.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Revolution Skincare pick-me-not blemish patches Best: For zits under the skin These patches are mainly marketed for the ability to prevent accidental spot-picking, but actually, they go further than that. They’re loaded with acne-busting salicylic acid and tea tree oil, which help shrink blemishes at a rapid rate. Under the skin spots even seemed to heal quicker than usual. With 60 stickers per pack, you get a lot for your money. Our only issues were the fact they left our forehead a bit dry and peeled off in the night, so we recommend wearing them during the daytime. Buy now £ 6 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.