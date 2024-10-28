Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



La Roche-Posay serums are some of our favourites for treating everything from dehydration to skin sensitivity. Now, after some serious sales detective work, we’ve spotted a reduction on one of the brand’s hyperpigmentation bestsellers – the melaB3 serum (was £48, now £38.40, Lookfantastic.com) – and as it happens, it comes IndyBest approved, too.

Using an ingredient that’s been trademarked by the La Roche-Posay, the melaB3 serum’s distinctive ‘melasyl’ component works to stop melanin in its tracks before it begins to accelerate the uneven production of coloured pigment. This, together with niacinamide to brighten, hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate, and a salicylic acid-like sibling (capryloyl salicylic acid) to ease irritation make for the ultimate skin treatment for an all-round smoother complexion.

What’s more, while La Roche-Posay’s formulas usually sit at a more mid-range price point, melaB3 – with its more technical ingredients roster – is somewhat of a premium product. So, to find it with nearly £10 off, well, it’s no time to hang about... Keep reading for more information, including how our tester fared with the serum and how to shop the saving now.

La Roche-Posay melaB3 serum intense anti-dark spot serum for hyperpigmentation: Was £48, now £38.40, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( La Roche-Posay/The Independent )

Reviewing the La Roche-Posay serum in our guide to the best skincare products for hyperpigmentation, our tester – who spent months getting to grips with different toners, moisturisers and the like – commented that MelaB3 was “a particularly good serum for those with UV pigmentation, as it’s designed to target dark spots”.

They enjoyed how it was “smoothing, hydrating and exfoliating after just a few drops,” and found that it’s just as suited to oily skin as it is dry, stating with regards to the latter that, “there should be no issues regarding dryness or sensitivity.”

The real clincher? They noticed an improvement in dark spots after using the serum in the mornings for just one week, adding that a little certainly goes a long way. We wouldn’t miss out on this 20 per cent discount that’s available for a limited time only.

