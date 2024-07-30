This is the best stretch mark cream for soothing irritated skin

Support truly

Pregnancy comes with a whole host of bothersome side effects but perhaps one of the most common, persistent, and frustrating to deal with is itchy skin, which is often caused by developing stretch marks.

While stretch marks are a perfectly normal and shame-free part of pregnancy (and not everyone gets them), they can leave you feeling uncomfortable and unconfident in your own skin. Although there’s no way to fully prevent or get rid of stretch marks, it is recommended to use creams, body butters or oils on the area of concern, as this can help nourish the skin and soothe the often-relentless itching that comes with growing a baby.

There are a whole host of products designed to be used on stretch marks and many claim to help improve the overall appearance of the skin by keeping it hydrated. But, regardless of looks, massaging a nourishing cream into your bump also serves as an important act of self-care, an opportunity to bond with your baby, and a chance to celebrate your body.

With so many to choose from, we put a range of stretch mark creams and oils to the test and found a clear winner. Described as “pregnant skin’s elasticated waistband”, Pai’s two-step system impressed our tester more than any other and became a regular addition to their routine even post-pregnancy. Here’s everything you need to know about the skincare hero.

Pai two-step stretch mark system: £49, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Of all the products our tester tried, this Pai system was the top pick. Consisting of two parts – a cream for morning application and an oil for the evening – the fragrance-free duo is designed to help maximise the skin’s capacity to stretch and help restore comfort and hydration.

Our tester said applying the products felt like a “heavenly spa experience” and was impressed by the rapid results. “Instantly relieving itchiness, it smells divine and was a welcome step in our pre-bedtime routine – one we’ll be continuing with, long after the baby arrives,” they said.

They also liked that the products came in a presentation box, making it a great option if you’re looking for a gift for a mum-to-be.

