Evening primrose oil has a long history of being used to support overall health, especially by women. In the 17th century Oenothera biennis L AKA evening primrose was known as the “cure all” and people ate the whole plant, including the roots. Today it’s still used to support wellbeing and manage a variety of health concerns, but most people will take it in oil or capsule form.

People take evening primrose oil to help with a range of symptoms caused by high cholesterol, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), menopause, eczema, acne, rheumatoid arthritis and ADHD.

The calming, anti-inflammatory properties of the plant can have a profound effect on people of all ages, which is why it’s a staple for many people looking to optimise their health.

Interested to learn more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about evening primrose oil, including what it is, the benefits, side effects and the supplements to buy.

What is evening primrose oil?

Nutritional therapist Alexa Mullane explains that, “the oil, which is extracted from the plant, contains gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), an omega-6 fatty acid known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is also rich in linoleic acid (LA), another omega 6 and an essential fatty acid that plays a crucial role in regulating cholesterol levels.”

Mullane explains that the body cannot actually make linoleic acid, so it’s essential to include it in your diet to support cardiovascular health. Evening primrose supplements make incorporating it incredibly easy, particularly if you’re taking a capsule-style supplement daily.

What are the benefits of taking evening primrose supplements?

Evening primrose oil “helps reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, often referred to as ‘bad’ cholesterol, while maintaining or even increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, known as ‘good’ cholesterol and a study from 2022 concluded that LA plays a significant role in preventing cardiovascular diseases, says Mullane.

But this supplement is perhaps better known for its positive impact on women’s health. Studies suggest that the GLA in evening primrose oil can help reduce the symptoms of hormone shifts caused by cycle fluctuations and menopause. Evening primrose is often recommended to treat PMS and PMDD, bloating, breast tenderness, hot flushes and night sweats, although obviously results vary from person to person.

Many people take evening primrose oil for its anti-inflammatory and moisture retaining properties too. It’s been shown to improve acne and eczema and some experts also recommend it for issues with joint pain and swelling, particularly conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

What’s most fascinating about this supplement though, is its impact on the brain. We know that fatty acids contribute to better brain health and function, which is why you’ll find nutritionists recommending healthy fats as part of a balanced diet. Mullane explains that, “a research study conducted in 2022 found that GLA – combined with the omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA – improved attention and impulsivity in [people diagnosed with] ADHD.”

Are there any side effects from evening primrose oil?

Though it may sound like a wonder supplement, evening primrose isn’t a perfect fit for everyone. It has the potential to cause mild stomach issues and headaches. In very rare cases it might also affect how easily you bruise and how much you bleed when hurt. If you happen to be on blood thinning medication or have a bleeding or seizure disorder, ask your doctor before you start taking this supplement. There is also some debate as to whether evening primrose oil might interfere with the efficacy of HRT – like St John’s wort does – but there are no conclusive studies on this.

The primose oil supplement to buy

Myvitamins evening primrose softgels: £5.48, Myprotein.com

Evening primrose oil supplements have the power to support overall wellbeing

Taking a daily evening primrose supplement is easy to incorporate into your routine and the benefits could be a real game changer for your health. Capsules make it much easier to measure your dose but if you have trouble swallowing pills you can split the capsule and add the contents to a drink. These Myvitamins capsules come ready to take in a bottle of 90 softgel tablets. Experts recommend taking three capsules a day so simply take one after each meal. Or, pierce the capsule and add to water three times a day.

As with any supplement, it may take a few weeks to see results and any results will vary from person to person. But taking evening primrose oil can support a healthy lifestyle and help with managing inflammation, hormonal symptoms and improve brain health and cholesterol.

