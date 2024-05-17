Lookfantastic says SPF should be VAT-free – so is offering 20% off

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A non-negotiable when it comes to skincare, applying SPF should be part of everyone’s daily beauty routine. Our skin is exposed to UV rays all year round, so SPF isn’t just a summer essential. From everyday face formulas to lightweight body sprays, anything factor 30 and above will offer adequate protection from the sun.

But it can be tricky to know where to start – and the best formulas from the likes of Supergoop! and La Roche Posay don’t come cheap, which is one of the reasons why Lookfantastic has launched its new campaign titled “What the SPF?”. Championing sun safety and the importance of skin health, the beauty retailer is calling for an end to VAT on SPF (it’s currently defined as cosmetics by UK regulations).

To draw attention to the taxation and also help to make SPF more accessible, Lookfantastic has also reduced the price of SPF by 20 per cent. From Murad to UltraSun, we’ve rounded up the best beauty editor-approved SPFs to invest in from Lookfantastic for summer and beyond.

La Roche-Posay anthelios UVmune 400 oil control fluid: Was £20, now £16, Lookfantastic.com

( La Roche-Posay )

Our favourite face SPF for 2024, La Roche-Posay’s anthelios UVmune 400 oil control fluid ticks every box. The formula includes UVA, UVB and long UVA protection, being suitable for sensitive skin, non-greasy and lightweight. “Incredibly easy to apply, the thin neck tube dispenses just the right amount to cover every area of the face, and the lightweight lotion instantly absorbs into the skin,” our tester said. Reducing shine, it isn’t sticky or oily and keeps you safe from the sun no matter how strong.

Buy now

Supergoop! mattescreen SPF30: Was £35, now £28, Lookfantastic.com

( Lauren Cunningham )

Dubbed the best mineral sunscreen in our review of the best face SPFs, the Supergoop! mattescreen formula sits on the skin’s surface to shield it from the sun. But this doesn’t mean it’s heavy or greasy. “In a semi-dry-like lotion that looks a little bit like a powder, this sunscreen feels more like a make-up primer,” our tester said. “Leaving the skin silky soft, it sits on the skin surface (either alone, under or over make-up) like an invisible shield helping to keep sweaty faces at bay.” They also loved how it helps reduce shine and smooth skin.

Buy now

Ultrasun family, SPF 30: Was £28, now £22.40, Lookfantastic.com

( Ultrasun )

Ultrasun is a firm favourite among sun-lovers and the brand’s family SPF 30 formula earned a spot in our tried and tested review of the best body sunscreens. “With a pump nozzle, the product is particularly easy to apply and you’re likely not to let any lotion go to waste.” It also absorbs into the skin quickly and is water resistant with a 90 per cent UVA absorbance, while being suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Buy now

Medik8 advanced day ultimate protect: Was £59, now £47.20, Lookfantastic.com

( Lauren Cunningham )

High factor with SPF 50+ and PA++++ protecting against UVA rays, Medik8’s formula shields skin from all elements of sun damage. In our review, our tester said: “The ingredients list is also incredibly impressive, boasting squalane and hyaluronic acid for moisture, DNA repair enzymes to boost the skin’s ability to repair, blueberry seed oil to shield against blue light and carnosine to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.”

Buy now

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ fragrance-free body lotion: Was £8.99, now £5.39, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Offering four hours of water resistance with a cruelty-free and vegan formula, Bondi Sands’ SPF has a handy slimline bottle which is easy to slip into your beach bag. Our tester described it as “a solid product with a fragrance-free formula that feels soft on the skin and non-greasy.” Enriched with vitamin E, it’s particularly nourishing for skin.

Buy now

