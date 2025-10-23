The Ordinary’s retinal was the ‘most affordable and effective’ in our tests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From high-tech LED face masks to the most hyped luxury brands, skincare can come with a hefty price tag. So, when a brand like The Ordinary offers affordable products that can get the job done, they earn a spot on beauty editors’ watch lists.

Indeed, from its retinol to its retinal offerings, you won’t find The Ordinary leaning into superfluous bells and whistles. That means no fragrance, no elaborate packaging, and instead, a roster of solid, no-frills formulas that we can always count on when our disposable income is looking, well, not so disposable.

One such product that is firmly on our radar is The Ordinary’s retinal 0.2% emulsion (was £15.20, now £13.68, Amazon.co.uk). Pocket-sized and potent, this little serum has the power to firm and fill lacklustre skin thanks to its vitamin A-derived formula.

The difference between retinol and retinal lies in the fact that the latter is further along the vitamin A cycle, so it works faster on fine lines, boosting cell turnover and all its other anti-ageing benefits. Keep reading for everything you need to know about The Ordinary’s formula, plus our tried and tested review.

The Ordinary retinal 0.2% emulsion 15ml: Was £15.20, now £13.68, Amazon.co.uk

With similar products from competitors – such as Medik8, Kate Somerville and K-beauty brand Naturium – costing around £50, The Ordinary offers a more affordable, and, in some cases, more effective formula.

The Ordinary’s retinal 0.2% features skin-protecting oats to combat the potential irritation that can go hand-in-hand with vitamin A formulas, especially given this retinal’s quick-working nature. Take it from beauty editor Lucy Partington, who reviewed the product for our review of the best retinol creams and found it “the most affordable and effective retinal formula”.

She enjoyed both the addition of calming oats for any dryness or inflammation and said that it is “suitable for all skin types”. Plus, boosting the product’s value for money even more, she added that “only a pea-sized amount is needed a couple of times a week”, meaning this tube should “last you a few months”.

If you’ve been considering adding vitamin A to your nightly skincare, this retinal is the way to go. We’d recommend introducing it into your routine gradually, increasing and decreasing use at your skin’s pace to minimise any reactions.

