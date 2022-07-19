We don’t need to tell you that it’s hot. But, what we can do is help you tackle this heatwave the best way we know how, with aircon units, fans, swimming pools and even handy tips for your pets too – because trust us, we’re feeling the heat just as much as you are.

While some of us may be braving it out in the office aircon, others – including our IndyBest team – are tin foiling their windows, bulk buying fans and munching on ice lollies like there’s no tomorrow.

But for those hours (and soon-to-be days) when it does cool off, and a beach, paddling pool or sunlounger is waiting, we’re reaching for our swimsuits, swim trunks and bikinis with both hands, and it’s safe to say some are long overdue a refresh.

Luckily, some of our favourite brands have started their summer swimwear sales already, including M&S, Boden, Next and many more. So if you’ve got too-tight trunks, a gaping gusset, or a see-through swimsuit that has caught you off guard one too many times, now is the time to start anew.

And it wouldn’t be an IndyBest guide without us sharing our top picks, so keep reading below for what we’re adding to our baskets for this summer and beyond.

Boden

Boden levanzo ruched halter swimsuit: Was £70, now £52.50, Boden.co.uk

Bright and beautiful, this Boden swimsuit is a definite standout of the summer sale. The paisley pink print pattern definitely makes a statement, while the halterneck design streamlines the body for a flattering fit. The cups are lightly padded to help with comfort and hold, while the neck strap can be tightened to adjust the level of support. Made from recycled material and machine washable, we’re struggling to see a downside.

Boden high-waisted bikini bottoms: Was £40, now £30, Boden.co.uk

This bikini has been on our wishlists for a while now. Firstly, the high-waisted briefs are a great option for those who want a more modest, or tummy-hugging bikini, with good bottom coverage and a thick waistband. And secondly, the print is quite adorable. Pair with the Boden Portofino cup-size bikini top (was £45, now £33.75, Boden.co.uk) to recreate the full look.

Boden palermo ruffle V swimsuit: Was £75, now £56.25, Boden.co.uk

For anyone after a more classic style, this navy ruffle swimsuit oozes sophistication. Still subtly sexy, the deep V comes quite low to show a touch of cleavage, while the high waistband cinches in for added support. Again, the cups are padded for a smoother, more rounded finish and 80 per cent of the garment is made from recycled materials. Just remember that as it is a sale piece, not every size is still available.

Asos

Adidas adicolor 3D trefoil swimsuit in red: Was £35, now £20, Asos.com

We’re sure Adidas needs no introduction, so you can understand why a saving of 42 per cent is quite exciting. In a bold red colourway (did anyone say Baywatch?) the swimsuit is a bit of a swimming costume/bikini hybrid with a clever cutout down one side that could easily trick even a trained eye if looking from a certain angle. One-shouldered, with the classic three-stripe design, this one’s certainly in our basket.

Figleaves fuller bust strapless twist detail swimsuit in black stripe: Was £40, now £20, Asos.com

A modern take on a classic, this black and white swimsuit is incredibly chic. With detachable straps, it can be worn as a bandeau or a halterneck depending on the wearer, and the twist detail draws the eye up and towards the chest. Size ranges are dwindling as this option is proving to be popular, so best be quick before you’re disappointed.

Fantasie

Fantasie palm valley classic tankini top: Was £78, now £46.80, Fantasie.com

Tankinis are a great option for anyone after the flexibility of a bikini but with the coverage of a swimsuit – and, mainly, you don’t have to take the whole thing off when going to the loo. This palm print just screams summer and while we wish we were basking under palm trees on a beach, our gardens will do just fine when we close our eyes. Available in cup sizes D-F it’s a great option for those with larger chests. Pair with Fantasie palm valley mid rise bikini brief (was £27, now £16.20, Fantasie.com) to complete the look.

Fantasie bonito V-neck swimsuit: Was £82, now £41, Fantasie.com

Leopard print is always a big fan-favourite when it comes to swimwear, and this cream and pink colourway is a great take on the trend. With light control lining across the tummy, a scoop back and subtly sexy V-neck detailing, a lot of design work has gone into making you feel and look your best. And, available in cup sizes D-GG, it covers a great range of sizes too.

Fantasie san remo bandeau bikini top: Was £42, now £29.40, Fantasie.com

For anyone who can’t stand tan lines, a bandeau is always a safer bet, and his nautical stripe option seems like a great choice. Again, ranging in cup sizes D-G, it’s a bit larger than your standard bandeau, ensuring it covers everything it needs to for larger-chested ladies. Straps are also included should you want a bit more support too. Pair with Fantasie san remo tie side bikini brief (was £32, now £22.40, Fantasie.com) to complete the look.

Simply Be

Simply Be floral scallop edge bandeau swimsuit: Was £26, now £20.80, Simplybe.co.uk

A pretty in pink floral pattern, this scalloped edge swimsuit is uber flirty and feminine. The chest is cut in a bow-like shape with a small keyhole cutout in the centre, while the sweetheart neckline is sure to flatter. The foam cups and straps are removable for more versatile wear but be sure to handwash if you want to keep it looking fresh for years to come.

Chelsea Peers square neck swimsuit: Was £35, now £28, Simplybe.co.uk

We love a themed swimsuit and this octopus print ticks every box. Bright and bold in an orange colourway, it’s definitely a head turner and the square neckline gives it the modern touch. Made from recycled polyester, it is slightly more sustainable than some other options and is also machine washable for easy caring – we’re running out of reasons to not go for this.

Figleaves Serengeti one shoulder bikini top: Was £35, now £31.50, Simplybe.co.uk

Now, this discount isn’t the best we’ve seen, granted. But, it is a classic cut that we think you’ll love, and every little helps, right? The deep brown colourway is less harsh than black, meaning lighter skin tones may find this less of a harsh contrast, while the gold ring adds just a touch of added glam. One-shouldered with an adjustable strap, it’s easily tailored to your personal comfort level. Pair with the Figleaves Serengeti classic brief with ring (was £18, now £16.20, Simplybe.co.uk ) to complete the look.

Freya

Freya ​​roar instinct bandless halter bikini top: Was £34, now £17, Freyalingerie.com

Another leopard print style, but this time in a more classic colourway, this Freya option is certainly sexy. With lined cuffs in sizes C-FF, it’s another great option for bigger bust ladies, and the ring detail design gives it a stylish twist. Pair with the roar instinct tanga bikini brief (was £26, now £13, Freyalingerie.com) for a matching set.

Freya tahiti nights plunge tankini top: Was £56, now £39.20, Freyalingerie.com

Another tankini – which we’re sure we don’t have to explain the benefits of again – this Freya option is great for more modest swimsuit wearers. In a darker colourway, it’s great for anyone whose go-to colour is black, pairing easily with black shorts for a beach-to-bar style. It also has a built-in bra inside with underwired cups for shape and support. Pair with the tahiti nights bikini brief (was £24, now £16.80, Freyalingerie.com) to complete the look.

Freya remix sculpt frilled swimsuit: Was £68, now £34, Freyalingerie.com

Mixing up the classic black swimsuit, this one-shoulder option adds just a touch of flair to elevate it from a boring basic. The strap is adjustable for tailored comfort, and lightly padded underwired cups help to lift and support, too. There’s also a frill on the opposite side, balancing out the shoulder strap feature while adding yet another design element. For easy style points, this one’s hard to beat.

