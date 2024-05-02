Bondi Sands is a fake tan favourite and these are my top picks

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Affordable and packed with skin-loving ingredients, Bondi Sands was my first introduction to the world of fake tan nearly a decade ago – and the brand has been a mainstay in my bathroom cabinet ever since.

Founded in Australia in 2012, it joined the likes of St Moritz and St Tropez in revolutionising the self-tan industry, with those seeking a UV-free golden glow swapping their monthly spray tans for more affordable bottles at home.

Despite the influx of new brands on the tanning scene, Bondi Sands is as well-loved as ever thanks to constant innovation, from the new bronzing drops to last year’s technicolour formula that matches and enhances any skin tone.

Spanning SPFs, mitts and brushes, lip balms and face tanners, the Aussie brand is practically synonymous with summer – meaning there’s no better time for Lookfantastic to crown Bondi Sands as its brand of the month, offering huge discounts on some of its bestsellers.

To mark the occasion, I’ve rounded up the hero buys from Bondi Sands that will ensure you’re glowing during the warmer months ahead, from its cult mousse to gradual tanning formulas.

Bondi Sands self tanning foam, dark: Was £17.49, now £12.24, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Despite trying more luxurious and expensive fake tan mousses on the market, I regularly return to the Bondi Sands self tanning foam. The formula is available in light/medium (was £17.49, now £10.49, Lookfantastic.com) and dark, the mousse boasts a lightweight consistency that glides easily across the skin. It’s quick drying too, so you can put clothes on within 10 minutes. As for the formula, it is infused with aloe vera to soften and nourish skin and it has a summery coconut scent, evoking summer. I like to apply it in the evening before washing it off in the morning for a naturally bronzed look.

Buy now

Bondi Sands everyday gradual tanning milk: Was £14.49, now £10.14, Lookfantastic.com

( Bondi Sands )

Featuring in my review of the best gradual tan, the gradual tanning milk builds a subtle and natural hint of tan. The liquid formula has a milky consistency that’s easy to apply, thanks to the nifty pump bottle, and melts almost immediately into the skin. The coconut scent transports you straight to the beach, while the hydrating formula makes light work of tackling dry areas, such as elbows and knees.

Buy now

Bondi Sands be bronze instant bronzing and hydrating serum: £12.99, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Tinted serums are huge news right now and this budget take is stellar. Adding a bronzed glow to your skin, the formula is enriched with squalane for a moisture boost. The versatile product can be applied alone or mixed with your moisturiser for a more subtly radiant look, making it perfect for days when you need a little pick-me-up.

Buy now

Bondi Sands body brush: Was £12.99, now £7.79, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Any faithful fake tanner will know a brush is key to an even and streak-free finish, and the Bondi Sands version is helpfully contoured with an ergonomic handle to ensure effortless application. Particularly useful for blending on your hands, ankles and neck, it works equally well with lotions, foams and mists.

Buy now

Bondi Sands gradual tan face lotion: Was £9.99, now £6.99, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Tailored for use on your face, the gradual tan formula is a tried and tested favourite. “In a pump bottle, it’s straightforward to use and can slot in place of your everyday moisturiser”, noted our tester, adding that they “loved how lightweight the lotion was, how quickly it absorbed into the skin and the long-lasting hit of hydration from the shea butter, cocoa seed butter and aloe vera leaf juice”.

Buy now

Bondi Sands facial sunscreen lotion SPF50: £8.99, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Securing a spot in IndyBest’s review of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin, this face SPF was dubbed the best for water resistance, making it a must-have in your holiday bag. “This fragrance-free SPF50 sun lotion is a thick white formula that spreads easily over skin before settling as a subtle, smoothing veil,” noted the writer. They loved how their skin felt gently softened thanks to comforting ingredients like vitamin E and aloe vera. Owing to it being a non-comedogenic formula, it “shouldn’t block your pores either”.

Buy now

Looking for more recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best fake tans for 2024