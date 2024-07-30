I love this BB cream for its lightweight coverage and SPF protection

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The single most important step in your beauty regime, SPF is a non-negotiable. Protecting us from the damaging effects of UVA and UVB rays, sunscreen helps prevent the signs of premature skin ageing caused by the sun.

An all-year-round necessity, daily protection is even more essential during the summer months when the days and evenings are brighter, and we all spend more time outside.

As someone who’s hated the feeling of sunscreen since I was a kid on family holidays (I’ve got the sunburn photos to prove it), I’m always on the hunt for formulas that feel light and nourishing on my skin. Enter Erborian’s BB cream.

The Korean skincare brand is lauded by TikTokers and beauty editors alike for its highly polished formulas that yield your skin-but-better results. Erborian’s BB creams and CC creams in particular are all about enhancing your natural complexion, with skincare benefits to boot.

The Erborian five-in-one tinted face cream does exactly that. Lightweight and subtly pigmented, it conceals imperfections, mattifies your complexion and protects your skin with SPF20. The premium formula usually comes with a premium price tag to match, but you can save 20 per cent right now thanks to Lookfantastic.

How I tested

open image in gallery The formula is skin-blurring, mattifying and smoothing ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been testing Erborian’s BB cream for weeks, alongside other tinted SPF formulas, so I compared ease of application, SPF credentials, the tinted finish and staying power. As SPF30 is the recommended minimum for adequate UV protection, I always make sure to apply my usual SPF30 or SPF50 products underneath the Erborian BB cream, and assess how this affects the product’s application and staying power.