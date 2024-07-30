Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I love this BB cream for its lightweight coverage and SPF protection

Erborian’s BB cream is your best beauty companion this summer

Sponsored content by
Daisy Lester
Tuesday 30 July 2024 15:38 BST
The Korean brand is much-loved for its skin-enhancing formulas
The Korean brand is much-loved for its skin-enhancing formulas (iStock/The Independent )

The single most important step in your beauty regime, SPF is a non-negotiable. Protecting us from the damaging effects of UVA and UVB rays, sunscreen helps prevent the signs of premature skin ageing caused by the sun.

An all-year-round necessity, daily protection is even more essential during the summer months when the days and evenings are brighter, and we all spend more time outside.

As someone who’s hated the feeling of sunscreen since I was a kid on family holidays (I’ve got the sunburn photos to prove it), I’m always on the hunt for formulas that feel light and nourishing on my skin. Enter Erborian’s BB cream.

The Korean skincare brand is lauded by TikTokers and beauty editors alike for its highly polished formulas that yield your skin-but-better results. Erborian’s BB creams and CC creams in particular are all about enhancing your natural complexion, with skincare benefits to boot.

The Erborian five-in-one tinted face cream does exactly that. Lightweight and subtly pigmented, it conceals imperfections, mattifies your complexion and protects your skin with SPF20. The premium formula usually comes with a premium price tag to match, but you can save 20 per cent right now thanks to Lookfantastic.

Related stories

How I tested

The formula is skin-blurring, mattifying and smoothing
The formula is skin-blurring, mattifying and smoothing (Daisy Lester )

I’ve been testing Erborian’s BB cream for weeks, alongside other tinted SPF formulas, so I compared ease of application, SPF credentials, the tinted finish and staying power. As SPF30 is the recommended minimum for adequate UV protection, I always make sure to apply my usual SPF30 or SPF50 products underneath the Erborian BB cream, and assess how this affects the product’s application and staying power.

Erborian BB cream five-in-one tinted SPF

Lookfantastic Erborian bb cream review
  • Best: Lightweight SPF coverage
  • Size: 15ml, 40ml
  • Shades: Nude, chocolat, caramel, clair, dore
  • SPF: 20
  • Why we love it
    • Impressive staying power
    • Lightweight on skin
    • Natural and subtle tint

Packed with skincare benefits, Erborian’s five-in-one formula uses innovative ingredients (such as ginger for refreshing the complexion and liquorice for targetting pigmentation and dark spots). Lightweight and creamy, the BB cream glides onto skin easily with just a pea-sized amount needed for full-coverage. Boasting a skin-blurring effect, it mattifies your complexion while masking imperfections.

It’s also intesenly moisturising, with skin feeling hydrated, soft and nourished after use. What’s more, the cream balances my oily skin tone, creating a velvety finish and the staying power is impressive, with the formula staying put even during a sunbathing session.

Featuring SPF20, it’s not going to offer the same protection as higher broad spectrum formulas, so I would recommend applying a higher SPF moisturiser underneath. By doing this, I’ve not burnt once.

The coverage is subtly tinted for no make-up, make-up days, with the shade range catering for various complexions. It also sits nicely under make-up, doubling up as a grippy primer.

  1.  £32 from Lookfantatic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Erborian BB cream five-in-one tinted SPF

Skin-blurring, lightweight and hydrating, Erborian’s BB cream provides just the right amount of coverage for summer days with SFP20 adding that extra bit of protection while out in the sun. Enhancing your natural complexion, it’s got impressive staying power and a little goes a long way, justifying the splurge.

Looking for more BB cream recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best formulas for 2024

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in