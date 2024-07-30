I love this BB cream for its lightweight coverage and SPF protection

Erborian BB cream five-in-one tinted SPF
- Best: Lightweight SPF coverage
- Size: 15ml, 40ml
- Shades: Nude, chocolat, caramel, clair, dore
- SPF: 20
- Why we love it
- Impressive staying power
- Lightweight on skin
- Natural and subtle tint
Packed with skincare benefits, Erborian’s five-in-one formula uses innovative ingredients (such as ginger for refreshing the complexion and liquorice for targetting pigmentation and dark spots). Lightweight and creamy, the BB cream glides onto skin easily with just a pea-sized amount needed for full-coverage. Boasting a skin-blurring effect, it mattifies your complexion while masking imperfections.
It’s also intesenly moisturising, with skin feeling hydrated, soft and nourished after use. What’s more, the cream balances my oily skin tone, creating a velvety finish and the staying power is impressive, with the formula staying put even during a sunbathing session.
Featuring SPF20, it’s not going to offer the same protection as higher broad spectrum formulas, so I would recommend applying a higher SPF moisturiser underneath. By doing this, I’ve not burnt once.
The coverage is subtly tinted for no make-up, make-up days, with the shade range catering for various complexions. It also sits nicely under make-up, doubling up as a grippy primer.