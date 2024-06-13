Garnier’s £8 SPF is a lightweight formula we swear by

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A non-negotiable step in any morning routine is sunscreen, rain or shine and that means getting through a lot of product. But there’s no need to spend a fortune on your skincare products because brands, such as Garnier, are committed to creating quality products at affordable prices.

Founded in France in 1904, Garnier is renowned for its sustainable beauty products across hair, skincare and body that harness the power of natural ingredients, producing modern classics like its micellar cleansing water and ultimate blends body and hair care. Another one to add to the list is the ultra-light sensitive sun protection face fluid.

Offering high sun protection as well as protection against pollution, this lightweight SPF is a must-have in your routine – and it will set you back less than £10. Read on to see why our reviewer thought it was the best budget face sunscreen.

Garnier Ambre Solair ultra-light sensitive sun protection face fluid SPF50+: £8.71, Lookfantastic

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

“The lightweight lotion instantly absorbs into the skin, while hyaluronic acid and vitamin E give that hit of hydration,” says our reviewer. They were also impressed by the handy 40ml size of the packaging, making it ideal for topping up the recommended every two hours a day.

The invisible formula was also praised, with our tester noting that “it all but disappears after a couple of minutes once absorbed into the face with no greasy, shiny residue.” It protects from UVA, UVB and long UVA rays, and it’s a “true bargain buy”.

The chemical lotion smooths easily over the skin, blending together skincare and sunscreen protection. So whether you’re using it as an everyday staple or you want sunscreen to slip in your bag on holiday, this affordable SPF is one to add to your basket.

