Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Superdrug is the home of affordable beauty and a true high-street stalwart beloved by savvy savers. So, its latest collection of bargain beauty buys comes as no surprise, although the prices are certainly raising eyebrows.

With a foundation for just £9, lipsticks that cost a fiver and a brow gel cheaper than your regular morning coffee, it’s one of the cheapest make-up collections we’ve seen so far. Stocking everything from setting mists to eyeshadow palettes, it’s likely to provide every element of your beauty routine at a much lower cost than you’re currently spending on products.

Launched online and in store on 2 November, we have high hopes for the new high-street range, named Studio London. And, in our current climate, we are welcoming penny-pinching products with open arms.

There’s a huge number of products within the collection – 136, to be precise. Although, the foundation comes in 20 shades, the pressed powder in 10, and the eyeliner in eight, so not all 136 products are unique. But all are vegan, cruelty-free and suitable for any level of make-up prowess.

Keep reading below to find out everything you need to know about this new bargain beauty range. We haven’t yet tried it here at IndyBest but we will be reviewing each product as soon as we can get our hands on it, and this is what’s topping our wish lists right now.

Read more:

Studio London flaunt flawless perfecting foundation: £9, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

A £9 foundation is something to get excited about – or is that just us? The lightweight formula is available in 20 shades and is said to offer full coverage that can be built up as much, or as little, as you like. It’s said to hydrate the skin while providing 12 hours of wear and also has SPF 20, for an added layer of sun shielding.

Buy now

Studio London 12h satin lipstick, feeling exclusive: £5, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

Available in six shades, all of these lipsticks have an adorable name, but ‘feeling exclusive’ sounded rather exciting to us. Claiming to last for 12 hours with just one swipe, the brand has been bold with its description, and we’ll be sure to put it to the test. But, the hydrating formula, satin finish and price all have us pretty impressed for now

Buy now

Studio London flaunt flawless cream concealer: £5, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

Available in 12 shades, this bargain concealer is sure to be topping many a wish list. With a full coverage, it claims to brighten your complexion while blending seamlessly to cover any dark spots or acne marks. What caught our attention the most was the fact it claims to be crease-free, which is the number one criterion we’ll be checking, once we finally get our hands on this product

Buy now

Studio London 12h precision lip liner, courageous red: £3, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

Coming in at just £3, this lip liner is sure to be a bargain beauty buy bestseller. Promising 12 hours of wear, this pencil can trace the outline of your lips, fill in your pout and provide a longer-lasting base for lipsticks to cling to. Nine shades are available, from coral and neutral to pink to deep reds such as this, and we’ll have a hard decision choosing which one to try.

Buy now

Studio London U matter-r pressed powder: £5, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

Pressed powder isn’t for everyone, granted. But, if you do like your make-up a little bit more matte, then it certainly isn’t a bad place to start. Available in 10 shades, all costing just £5, this is sure to help dim many a shiny forehead.

Buy now

Studio London superboost high-shine lip oil, avocado: £5, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

Lip oils offer a great skincare-make-up hybrid, hydrating your lips while giving them the high-shine look of gloss. This one includes raspberry seed and jojoba oil, which nourishes and softens, and it is flavoured with avocado, to make a change from the often sickly sweet styles. Although, we are incredibly intrigued to see exactly how it tastes.

Buy now

Studio London boss brow 24h eyebrow pen, chocolate: £5, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

Another find for a fiver, this eyebrow pen has piqued our interest. With a forked tip, it’s designed to paint on the brows, three strokes at a time, for a more natural finish that looks more like it’s been microbladed. Lightweight, smudge-proof and said to last up to 24 hours, if it lives up to its claims, it’s sure to be one of our favourites.

Buy now

Studio London colour icon eyeshadow pigment, brave indigo: £5, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

With 11 shades on offer, the colour icon cream eyeshadows come in a tone to suit everyone. Whether you’re wanting to go bright and bold with this blue tone or keep things nice and neutral with a gold, brown or beige, there’s a wide range suitable for any occasion. In a cream format, it promises to last up to 12 hours.

Buy now

Studio London power pout colour gloss, add motivation: £5, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

Y2K-inspired style is still in full swing, so we had to feature a lip gloss in this round-up. Ranging in shades from a bright red to a deep brown, with plenty of pinks in between, again, there’s something to suit everyone. Promising a non-sticky formula with a glass-effect shine, it sounds like it could quickly become one of our favourite lip finds, and we can’t wait to try it.

Buy now

Studio define the lines precision eyeliner, striking cobalt: £3, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

At only £3, this eyeliner is unsurprisingly another bargain beauty buy. Available in eight shades, from basic black to cobalt blue, there’s something for every occasion. In a soft pencil format, you will need to have a sharpener to hand to keep it nice and neat. We’re keen to see how well it actually draws onto the skin.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and skincare, try the links below:

Want more beauty inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best red lipsticks for a standout pout