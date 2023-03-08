Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hanging by the side of many a celebrity including Beyonce, Zoë Kravitz and Selena Gomez since its launch almost a decade ago, Telfar’s tote has acquired serious cult status – with #telfarbag being seen on TikTok more than 78 million times.

While the original (and more often than not sold out) Telfan tote boasts a vegan leather finish in a kaleidoscope of colourways, fans of Telfar Clemens’s fashion house (or indeed, fans of Uggs) may remember when the two labels dropped their suede and shearling-covered collaboration.

Now, the second installment of the UGG X Telfar shopper collaboration is here, with the unisex accessory billed as “an everyday bag for everyone”, it’s available to buy in two new pastel pink and soft blue shades.

Considering the vice like grip that the Nineties and early Noughties has had on our style over the last few years – think the return of Tammy Girl and low rise jeans – it’s hardly surprising that the Y2K twist on the cult shopper is already sold out in the smallest size (for now).

If the new UGG X Telfar collaboration has you tempted, here we have detailed everything you need to know, from price to materials.

UGG X Telfar medium bag: £210, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Pooling both of the brand’s signature styles together, the newest UGG X Telfar collaboration feartures two cross-body straps, a zipper pocket and an embossed Telfar logo emblazoned on the side. Lined with 100 per cent cotton twill, the shopper’s exterior is a combination of sheepskin and suede, incorporating shearling into the trim and embossed Telfar logo.

While the blue and pink shades are available to buy in sizes medium (£220, Ugg.com) and large (£320, Ugg.com), we will need to wait a little longer for the smallest size to be restocked – that is, if it’s the pastel shades you’re after. Should you prefer the origional black and chestnut shades then these are available now in every size including the dinky small size (£150, Ugg.com).

