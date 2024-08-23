Support truly

From the cult buckle ballerinas and knitted vests to statement accessories, cool-girl label Ganni embodies Copenhagen’s playful and print-heavy approach to fashion. Responsible for some of the biggest trends of late (think leopard print, bow-front blouses and ballet flats), Ganni’s signature style has seeped into the high street.

Asos’s version of its bestselling leopard print blouse can barely stay in stock (£28, Asos.com) while M&S launched a £39.99 alternative to its studded ballerinas that sold out in just days. Now, George at Asda has debuted a bow front, short-sleeve dress (£14, Asda.com) that looks just like Ganni’s bestselling style (£235, Ganni.com), but it comes in at less than £15.

Though one of the more unlikely destinations from trend-led fashion, the supermarket’s clothing line George regularly goes viral for its budget pieces that look just like your favourite designer brands. In fact, George at Asda is the UK’s third-largest clothing retailer with everyone from fashion editors to TikTok influencers praising its affordable styles (some even hail it as the new Zara).

Costing just £14, George’s Ganni-inspired dress is characterised by the same mini silhouette, bow-front detailing and statement leopard print finish. Here’s everything you need to know.

George at Asda animal print bow front short sleeve mini dress: £14, Asda.com

Featuring a crew neckline and short elastic cuff sleeves, the George at Asda mini dress is elevated by the Ganni-inspired bow front detailing and playful all-over leopard print finish.

With an elasticated waist and lightweight jersey fabric, it’s a comfortable choice for all-day wear, whether styled with biker boots in the evening or ballet flats for the office. A layering staple, team the dress with an oversized blazer and tights to eke out its wearability during the colder months.

Crafted from polyester, it doesn’t have the same long-lasting appeal as Ganni’s organic cotton leopard print dress, but if you’re after an affordable staple for your transitional wardrobe, George’s dress offers a similar look for more than £200 less.

