There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week’s looks are no exception.

Giving us some serious outfit inspo, from a summer-ready shirt dress to a floral midi dress from one of her favourite fashion brands, Rixo, she’s demonstrated her sartorial flair repeatedly during this spell of sunny weather.

For today’s show, which is the final one of the week for Holly and her co-presenter Philip Schofield, her ensemble is a masterclass in high street-meets-high-end dressing, as she’s partnered a white shirt from Boden with a mint green short suit from Sandro Paris, a brand that she frequently gravitates towards.

While Boden is known for its affordable basics, Sandro veers slightly towards the more luxury end of the high street, which means that this look perfectly demonstrates the high-low approach that has earned Holly her legion of followers on her #hwstyle hashtag.

Thanks to the smart nature of the outfit, it’d work well if you’re returning to the office during the warmer months. But, owing to the not-insignificant price tag, we’ve also found some similar styles worth snapping up, starting from just £15.40.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit consists of a short suit from Sandro Paris, worn over a white blouse from British brand, Boden.

Sandro shorts with wide belt: Was £179, now £125.30, Sandro-paris.com

(Sandro)

With a paper bag silhouette, these shorts are bound to accentuate the waist perfectly, but the floaty design means they’ll still be comfortable to wear during a hot summer’s day. What’s more, the slanted pockets look like they’ll hold all your essentials. For a more affordable alternative, try these linen suit shorts (£15.40, Asos.com), which features a similar tie waist detailing.

Sandro tailored crepe jacket: Was £329, now £230.30, Sandro-paris.com

(Sandro)

A blazer is a wardrobe essential, and while this one may be more expensive than its high street counterparts, we predict it’ll stand the test of time . Of course, it’ll work well paired with the shorts (was £179, now £125.30, Sandro-paris.com), but it’s also a great piece for wearing over your summer dresses.

Looking for a high street alternative? This double-breasted linen blazer (£60.95, Na-kd.com) looks like it’d do the trick.

Boden the silk shirt: £98, Boden.com

(Boden)

Designed with a relaxed fit, Holly’s shirt would make a great addition to any wardrobe as it’s such a versatile piece – so much so, she’s worn it in the past, pairing it with a Zara midi skirt. Should you prefer, it also comes in a range of other colourways, including black and polka dots.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

