Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself.

Yesterday, Holly honoured the show’s sustainability feature – where she and co-presenter Philip Schofield discussed how borrowing is the new buying – by opting for a The Vampire’s Wife mini dress from wardrobe rental service, Hurr.

Holly has worn other items from Hurr in the past in a bid to promote more circular style choices, and we loved the fact she was seen spotlighting yet another covetable brand yesterday.

For today’s show, however, the presenter and her stylist have gone for a knitted co-ord from Me+Em for the #hwstyle pick – a brand she’s not worn in a while.

Me+Em is a mid-price fashion label that’s loved among fashion editors and the Instagram style set alike. Holly’s outfit today, a striped knit midi skirt and a matching knit top, is certainly at the higher end of her usual high street price tag.

But, if you do choose to invest, we think it’ll be a mainstay in your wardrobe season after season. Chic, classic and most importantly cosy, knitted co-ords offer a quick and easy solution to nailing off-duty style.

Holly’s set is pulled together enough to feel considered, but more directional than loungewear – a great pick to ease you back into post-lockdown dressing. If this sounds right up your street, read on for how you can recreate the look.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a striped knit co-ord, featuring a figure-hugging midi skirt and matching short sleeve top from British brand, Me+Em, which specialises in functional, forever style stapes.

Strip knit skirt co-ord: £230, Meandem.com

(Me+Em)

There’s a lot going for this knitted co-ord – the skirt has an elasticated waist for extra comfort while the frill trim on the top’s cuffs and skirt hemline add a little femininity. The perfect matching set if you’re looking for the comfort of loungewear, but want something elevated and stylish – thanks for the tip-off, Holly.

Buy now

Zara striped knit sweater and skirt: £39.98, Zara.com

(Zara)

For a more pocket-friendly way to tap into the look, why not try this striped set from one of Holly’s favourite high street brands, Zara. With a similar elasticated waistband to the skirt, it boasts ribbed detailing. Unsure how to style? Pair with white trainers and a trench coat.

Buy skirt now

Buy top now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

