Holly Willoughby’s on-point This Morning looks mean her outfits are constantly being replicated by her legion of fans. And if, like us, you’re one of the people who follow her #hwstyle hashtag, you’ll likely know that she’s served up some more serious style inspo this week.

Holly started the week by introducing us to yet another shirt dress from eco-conscious brand Albaray, and yesterday opted for a Kate Spade number that’s perfect for summer.

Now for today’s look, she’s opted for a “rainbow skirt of dreams” to celebrate the LGBT+ community, marking the end of Pride Month and ITV’s Pride Day. To honour the occasion, the presenter revealed that the This Morning show will see a performance from American musical theatre actress Marisha Wallace.

The skirt in question is a pleated midi by Ranna Gill and of course, boasts a bold rainbow pattern. Holly has paired it with a white shirt from one of her favourite high street brands, Zara, making the complete outfit more affordable than you might expect.

If you’re as obsessed with this look as we are, read on to see how you can get your hands on the exact pieces.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pleated rainbow midi skirt by Ranna Gill with a Zara shirt for today’s Pride celebrations.

Ranna Gill rainbow pleated midi skirt: £98, Anthropologie.com

We’re not sure we’ve ever seen Holly Willoughby in a better outfit. The rainbow print may be ideal to celebrate the end of Pride Month, but we say it’s the perfect piece to wear all year round.

Zara poplin white shirt: Was £19.99, now £12.99, Zara.com

A true wardrobe staple, this will go with anything in your wardrobe – and now it’s on sale, making it even more budget-friendly.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

