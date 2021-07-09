Whether you’re an avid viewer of This Morning or not, Holly Willoughby’s style attracts as much attention as the show itself.

Proving her sartorial flair time after time, we’ve most recently seen the presenter step out in a chic summer dress from sustainable workwear brand Dai (£275, Daiwear.com) as well as a floral shirt (£49, Whistles.com) and culottes (£12.99, Zara.com) from the high street.

From an on-trend Rixo gingham midi dress (£295, Rixo.co.uk) to a bright rainbow skirt to celebrate the end of Pride, she never misses the mark when it comes to style.

And today’s show is no exception, with Holly Willoughby stepping out in a very French midi dress from the French fashion label Rouje.

Founded in 2019 by French model and It-girl Jeanne Damas, the brand is heavily inspired by the Forties, Sixties and Eighties, with Damas’s vintage tastes threading through the collections.

From timeless tea dresses to floaty blouses, there’s no better brand to help you refresh your summer wardrobe. Holly’s dress of choice is a stylish white wrap-tie midi dress with cherry and floral patterning.

The presenter let the dress do the talking by pairing it with nude heels for an effortlessly chic summer outfit.

If you’re as enamoured by the look as we are, the good news is that we’ve tracked down where to buy it, and there are even four more patterns for you to browse.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Holly Willoughby’s outfit is a summery and vintage-inspired midi dress from the French fashion label Rouje.

The timeless wrap dress design has short sleeves and a flattering slit in the skirt – it’s sure to be an instant wardrobe staple. It’s still available in two sizes and you can purchase the dress in one of the four other floral patterns.

Rouje gabin dress: £180, Rouje.com

(Rouje )

Epitomising the breezy, floaty and Parisian-inspired style of Rouje, this Gabin V-neck dress boasts a flattering wrap-around cut that highlights the leg, as well as a slim tie waist, five fastening buttons down the front and delicately puffed sleeves. Perfect for summer days, team the dress with a woven basket bag and sandals in the daytime then heeled mules and gold earrings for the evening.

The dress is currently only available in two sizes – 40 and 42 – but fear not, as the style also comes in a darker “marguerites marine” (£180, Rouje.com), a navy floral “marine bouquet du sud” (£180, Rouje.com), a green-hued “rosita vert” (£180, Rouje.com), a rouge floral shade (£180, Rouje.com) and finally a lovely rose print (£180, Rouje.com).

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with You magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the ”natural baby blonde” shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

