Holly’s chic summer shirt dress is from this sustainable workwear brand

There’s no denying the sartorial flair of Holly Willoughby’s looks while presenting This Morning – so much so that she’s earned herself a legion of fans who want to replicate her style.

From an on-trend Rixo gingham midi dress (£295, Rixo.co.uk) to a pink floral & Other Stories dress (Was £65, now £33, Stories.com) and a bright rainbow skirt (£98, Anthropologie.com) to celebrate the end of Pride Month, the presenter never misses the mark when it comes to fashion.

Holly’s also often seen repping sustainable brands, from Albaray to Nobody’s Child, and now, the This Morning presenter has worn a stylish dress (£275, Daiwear.com) from the eco-friendly women’s brand Dai. Known for its elegant tailoring, timeless designs and contemporary silhouettes, the label offers a modern take on classic workwear.

Today’s dress in question is a flared white shirt dress with a black elasticated waistband. Teaming her look with a pair of Reiss black stiletto sandals, the presenter captioned her Instagram post: “What a night… still giddy on the wave of footbally dreaminess… #itscominghome”

The contemporary and cool riff on a workwear look is perfect for those venturing back into the office, and if you’re as obsessed with the outfit as we are, then fear not as we’ve tracked down where to buy the exact dress and sandals.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

On today’s This Morning, Holly Willoughby wore a stylish white shirt dress from the sustainable workwear label Dai. The good news is you can still buy Holly’s dress in a range of sizes and an alternative black colourway.

In classic Holly style, the presenter complemented her look with a pair of heeled black satin sandals from Reiss (£165, Reiss.com) – a label she’s often spotted in. The statement shoes are also available in khaki and blush.

Dai happiness is a shirt dress, white: £275, Daiwear.com

(Dai)

Proving that workwear doesn’t have to be boring, this elegantly tailored shirt dress boasts a flared silhouette and a cinched-in waistband. The short sleeves, front pockets and sporty elasticated waist give it a more casual look, while its hem sits at a flattering mid-length.

Made from breathable and naturally cooling crisp Italian cotton, we think it’s perfect for summer days. Easily dressed down or up, pair yours with sandals for a picnic or take note from Holly and wear with strappy heels come evening. It’s also available in black, if you prefer.

Reiss Adela satin strappy sandals: £165, Reiss.com

(Reiss)

Holly dressed up the look on This Morning and paired the Dai dress with these Reiss strappy sandals in black. Crafted from luxurious satin, the contemporary design is elevated by the stiletto heel that will take you into evening. Whether worn with jeans or a midi dress, the black colourway is endlessly versatile.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the ”natural baby blonde” shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

