Holly Willoughby’s on-point style means she’s earned a legion of fans who love to replicate the outfits she’s wearing on This Morning. And if, like us, you’re one of the people who follow her #hwstyle hashtag each day, you’ll know that she’s served up some more serious style inspo this week.

From introducing us to yet another shirt dress from sustainable brand Albaray to bringing colour to our screens in the form of a bright rainbow skirt to celebrate the end of Pride Month. the presenter has demonstrated her sartorial flair time and time again – and today is no different.

For her final show of the week, Holly and her stylist have opted for a pink mini dress from high street favourite, & Other Stories.

Boasting a white floral print and puff sleeves, it has a defined waistline and a flouncy skirt – an A-line silhouette that Holly frequently opts for on screen. But the best thing of all? The dress is currently in the sale, with a hefty 50 per cent off.

Owing to the popularity of Holly’s outfits, particularly those from the high street, we predict this one will sell out, so here’s how you can get your hands on it before it’s gone.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a floral, puff sleeve mini dress from & Other Stories, and it’s currently in the sale, making it one of the most purse-friendly outfits we’ve seen her in for a while.

& Other Stories puff sleeve mini dress: Was £65, now £33, Stories.com

(& Other Stories)

This pretty pink number is the ideal addition to your summer wardrobe, and the flouncy silhouette and puff sleeves make it an on-trend pick. Unsure how to style it? We’d pair with white trainers and a leather jacket.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more summer styling inspiration? Read our guide to the best women’s summer dresses

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.