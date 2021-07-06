There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week’s looks are no exception.

Yesterday, Holly chose an elegant white midi dress from British fashion brand LK Bennett and it gave us some serious warm-weather outfit inspo.

For today’s show, the presenter has opted for another summer-ready dress but this time from one of her go-to labels – Rixo.

A brand she has frequently worn in the past – including this blue shirt dress (£305, Rixo.co.uk) – Rixo first launched in 2015 and has since built a reputation among the fashion pack for being the perfect destination for dresses, thanks to its ability to seamlessly combine vintage-inspired silhouettes with statement patterns.

Holly’s choice for today certainly showcases the brand’s signature look, boasting a patchwork print of blue gingham and orange roses.

A piece that would be ideal for a summer of socialising, we think it will undoubtedly become a mainstay in your wardrobe if you do invest. But, due to the popularity of the presenter’s outfits, we predict it will sell out fast, so you’ll need to be quick.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is the Jennifer midi dress from cult fashion brand Rixo. It’s made from 100 per cent silk.

Staying true to her style, the presenter completed the look with her go-to pair of pointed nude heels, allowing the dress to do all the talking.

Rixo Jennifer midi dress: £295, Rixo.co.uk

Guaranteed to brighten any day of the week, we are obsessed with this midi dress, which would look just as good teamed with a pair of sandals for a walk in the park as it would a pair of platform heels to attend a summer wedding.

Cut in the brand’s newest shape, it has short sleeves and a round neck, with a drop waist and a pleated midi skirt. A great piece for anyone that likes to make a statement, you get two prints for the price of one with this dress as it features a patchwork of blue gingham through the bodice and an orange rose print across the sleeves and skirt.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the ”natural baby blonde” shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

