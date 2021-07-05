Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and today is no exception.

After a short break over the weekend, the presenter returned to our screens with an outfit that couldn’t be more perfect for the warmer weather, not to mention Wimbledon season.

Holly chose a white lace midi dress from LK Bennett, finishing her outfit with a pair of nude sandals, natural make-up and her trademark tousled bob.

The dress is undeniably beautiful, with its chic, ruffled, high-neck collar, delicately puffed sleeves and flattering A-line skirt. It’s an elegant selection that would be worthy of any special occasion this summer.

While we know the dress is designed by LK Bennett, it’s not currently available to buy online. But fear not, because if you want to copy Holly’s look, we’ve tracked down a number of similar styles you can shop right now.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a chic white midi dress from one of her favourite high street brands: LK Bennett.

The dress has on-trend puff sleeves, a frilled high-neck collar and an A-line skirt and, while it’s currently unavailable to buy online, we’ve done some serious investigative work to find similar styles that you can snap up right now.

Nobody’s Child white Bridgette broderie midi dress: £59, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody's Child)

A frock that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, this style is sure to be one of the most hardworking pieces in your wardrobe this summer. With an ample bodice and short puff sleeves, it has a flattering ruched waistline for a balance of comfort and style. It’s also crafted from soft cotton and features a timeless broderie design. We love the eye-catching open back for a stylish finish.

Buy now

Oasis lace button detail midi dress: Was £189, now £151.20, Oasisfashion.com

(Oasis)

If you love Holly’s dress but find a V-shaped neckline more flattering, consider this option from Oasis, which is currently in the sale with 20 per cent off. Strikingly similar to the This Morning presenter’s version, this dress also has an all-over lace design and is finished with delicate puff sleeves and a row of gold buttons.

Buy now

Warehouse swing dress in lace: Was £79, now £51.30, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse)

Are mini dresses more your style? Then we think you’ll love this version from high street favourite Warehouse, which is made from lace. Just like Holly’s dress, it has a contrasting trim on the neckline, which is also extended to the waistbands and arms, and the skater-style skirt is sure to be a flattering silhouette on most body shapes.

Buy now

Hush Nellie broderie maxi dress: £89, Hush-uk.com

(Hush)

Another midi style, this dress from British fashion brand Hush is the ultimate in summer styling. With a combination of broderie, ruffled tiers and a trendy squared neckline, it’s a classic piece that we think you could wear for many years to come. It’s made from lightweight cotton and has a relaxed fit through the body.

Buy now

(Lipsy)

If you’re looking for a dress to wear to more formal summer soirées, this could be the one. Designed by Lipsy, it has a bodycon fit with a pencil skirt and square neck bodice that’s complimented by puffed sleeves and an all-over chunky lace motif. We also love the tie detailing at the back.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the “natural baby blonde” shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same look.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Need to update your new season wardrobe? Check out M&S’s collaboration with Ghost for swoon-worthy dresses

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.