Ever since she joined the royal family in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has proved to be a real source of style inspiration for fashion fans.

So much so that many of the pieces she wears during public outings, particularly those from the high street, often sell out within hours of her wearing them.

One example of the phenomenon, which has been dubbed the “Kate effect”, is a pretty floral dress that the duchess sported in June 2020.

For a solo trip to meet with families from East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Kate wore the Marie-Louise floral print crepe midi dress, designed by Faithfull the Brand – a label well-known for its ethical and sustainable credentials.

The brand’s feminine dresses are made with the warmer months in mind and this particular gown, which cost £180, was decorated with colourful hand-painted blooms against a lilac backdrop and finished with trendy shirred sleeves.

Read more:

Shortly after Kate was spotted wearing the floral, puff-sleeve dress, it unsurprisingly sold out and remains unavailable.

But, the good news is that you can get your hands on a number of dupes of the popular style, meaning you don’t have to miss out. And the best part is, they’re much more affordable than their designer counterpart. If you want to wear a royal-approved midi, here’s everything you need to know about these high street gowns.

(Getty)

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

& Other Stories floral print maxi dress: £95, Stories.com

(& Other Stories)

If you were hoping to add Kate’s dress to your wardrobe, you’re in luck because we’ve hunted down this similar style that will cost a whole lot less.

Designed by high street stalwart & Other Stories, the lookalike gown is made from a soft cotton-blend and features a similar A-line cut and deep v-shaped neckline to Kate’s original dress. It also has a bright floral pattern in spring-worthy shades of pink, lilac and sage green, as well as elegant puff sleeves and long slits up the front of the skirt that creates a billowy silhouette.

The duchess completed her look with this pair of heeled espadrilles (£135, Russellandbromley.com), which would also look great worn with this dupe. However, if you prefer to temper the feminine florals with some toughness, we recommend teaming yours with these black chunky sandals (£35, Schuh.co.uk).

Buy now

Yours hanky hem midi dress in pink floral: £26.99, Asos.com

(Yours)

You can always rely on Asos to provide the goods when it comes to summer-ready looks, and this dress from plus-size brand Yours is a real stand-out.

With similar tones to Kate’s floral crepe dress, it also boasts the same puff sleeves and V-neck cut, making it a great affordable dupe. Unsure how to style it? It can be dressed up with a pair of strappy leather heeled sandals (£85, Stories.com) for an ideal wedding guest outfit, or down with white trainers if you’re brunching with pals.

Buy now

Blue Vanilla Hallie ruched front 3/4 sleeve midi dress: £28, Bluevanilla.com

(Blue Vanilla)

Put a spring in your step with this floral midi from lesser-known brand Blue Vanilla. Adhering to the lilac colourway of Kate’s royal-approved number, it has a similar floaty silhouette making it a great choice for a warm summer’s day. The square neckline is flattering, elegant and versatile.

Buy now

Nutmeg at Morrisons loose floral midi dress: £18, Morrisons.com

(Nutmeg at Morrisons)

While you may associate Morrisons with your weekly food shop, its fashion brand currently has a number of beautiful summer-ready styles, including this midi.

Offering a great way to get Kate’s look for less, the tiered design makes for a floaty fit while the tie detailing at the back works to accentuate the waist, much like the royal-approved Faithfull dress. With a floral print, the pink, red and purple shades make for the perfect summer outfit, whatever the occasion.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on clothing, try the links below:

Looking for more Duchess of Cambridge fashion news? Read our guide Kate Middleton’s favourite high street brands

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.