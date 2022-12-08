Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sequin season has officially arrived – and on Tuesday (6 December), Kate Middleton served up a masterclass in festive dressing by donning a red glittery gown at a royal state banquet.

Hailing from one of the princess’s favourite brands, this isn’t the first time Kate has opted for a Jenny Packham outfit – having already worn the British designer’s clothing more than six times in the last year.

Teaming her gown with a sparkling lotus flower tiara and a pair of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond earrings, it was a fittingly festive ensemble for the event, which saw more than 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps in attendance. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Diplomatic Reception was last held in 2019.

Distinguished by its long hem and body-skimming cut, high neck, long sleeves and floral sequin finish, the Jenny Packham gown in question is from a past collection and thus unavailable to buy – but if you’re looking to replicate Kate’s radiant red look, the high street has plenty of inspired pieces.

Whether you’re shopping for an elevated look for a Christmas event or want to channel the princess’s style in the form of a fun, red sequin party frock, these are the best festive dresses to get the look for less.

Quiz red sequin cross-back maxi dress: £62.99, Quizclothing.co.uk

(Quiz)

Characterised by a strikingly similar floral red sequin finish as Kate’s designer gown, this Quiz dress features the same fishtail, maxi-length hem and figure-hugging silhouette. Backless with a V-neckline, the strap detailing on the back adds the final flourish.

Bardot Beckett sequin dress in red: £44, Asos.com

(Asos)

A contemporary take on the more-classic Jenny Packham dress, this Bardot Beckett piece boasts a midi length, flattering square neckline, spaghetti straps, a high leg split and sequin red finish. Whether teamed with chunky Mary Janes or knee-high boots, it delivers on the festive brief.

Nasty Gal velvet sequin long-sleeve cut-out maxi dress: £48.30, Nastygal.com

(Nasty Gal)

If you’re looking for something a little more muted, this sequin dress is finished in a deep-red hue, with sequins and a cut-out waist adding detailing. With its long sleeves and high neck, you’re covered for the cold weather while the velvet design adds texture.

River Island red sequin halter-neck slip midi dress: £55, Riverisland.com

(River Island )

River Island is killing it this party season – and this red sequin dress is no exception. Featuring a square halter-neck, midi-length hem, cowl open back and a glittering sequin finish, the red number is about as festive as it gets.

Goddiva sequin velvet bandeau maxi dress: £85, Debenhams.com

(Debenhams )

If you’re partial to a bandeau silhouette, this Goddiva dress is a sleek and sophisticated gown for Christmas parties. Boasting a maxi length and sequin velvet dark red finish, the sleeveless bandeau neckline and thigh split are flattering touches.

