AllSaints’ new party dresses are set to turn heads this festive season
From sequins to silks, make a fashion statement this Christmas
Party season is officially upon us, meaning the search for the perfect dress for a Christmas get-together has begun.
Whether it’s for your office do or a celebration with friends, AllSaints’ new winter collection has you covered with frocks set to turn heads this festive season.
From sequinned mini dresses to dramatic maxi numbers, there is something for every occasion at AllSaints this Christmas, and the brand even offers 15 per cent off first-time orders when you sign up for emails, along with free standard delivery and extended returns.
So, whether you’re looking for a timeless piece or a seasonal showstopper, here are some of the best, new dresses at AllSaints.
Read more:
Juela crew sequin midi dress: £199, AllSaints.com
This dazzling sequinned midi features a relaxed fit, sophisticated draping and comes in both a dark brown and black colourway. With this many sequins, you’re bound to stand out at any Christmas party.
Perri sparkle embellished dress: £299, AllSaints.com
Dazzle on the dance floor with this sparkling mini dress. This embellished black frock features frills, fine pleating, a tiered hem and an elasticated waist for a comfortable fit.
Tierny roll-neck two-in-one dress: £239, AllSaints.com
If versatility is what you’re after, this dress is the one for you. Featuring a detachable, cropped roll-neck jumper as well as a classic, midi slip, this two-in-one dress can be worn both day and night, come rain or shine.
Juela mini sequin dress: £169, AllSaints.com
This dress is a statement piece that needs no introduction. Featuring bedazzling sequins, a relaxed fit and available in both black and silver, this mini dress is perfect for dancing the night away this Christmas.
Hadley midi dress: £119, AllSaints.com
Every woman needs a classic, slip dress in her wardrobe and this frock is a great choice. Available in a total of seven colours, from black to bright yellow, the Hadley midi dress features a flattering cowl neck, adjustable straps and can be worn day and night, year-round.
Ayla metallic dress: £159, AllSaints.com
Now this is a party dress. Crafted from a metallic glitter fabric with wrap detailing at the neck and a dramatic, high split, this frock is set to be a showstopper this party season.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
