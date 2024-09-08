Molly-Mae Hague’s long-awaited fashion brand has an official launch date

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Weeks after her shock split with Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague has unveiled her long-awaited fashion brand: Maebe.

This won’t come as a surprise to fans of the influencer. Alluding on her YouTube channel this month that she’s been working on a secret project, TikTok sleuths were quick to find a company on Companies House registered to the same address as Hague’s fake tan brand, Filter.

The hunch was almost confirmed when fans then found the brand’s Instagram account, @Maebestore, which had 80k followers days before the announcement was made. Most telling of all was that it only followed Hague. Now, the former Love Island contestant has confirmed it herself – and we don’t have to wait long for the debut collection, with the first drop scheduled for later this month.

Of course, Hague is no stranger to the fashion industry. Famously, the influencer held a lucrative position as creative director at Pretty Little Thing before quitting in 2023 to focus on her family (she has a one-year-old with former partner Fury).

But Maebe gives the 25-year-old more creative control than ever before. From its launch date to price point, here’s everything you need to know about Molly-Mae Hague’s new fashion brand, Maebe.

When will Maebe launch?

Molly-Mae’s debut womenswear line is set to launch on Sunday 29 September 2024 at 7pm. Ahead of the drop, you can sign up with your email to be notified as soon as the collection is live so you don’t miss out.

What will Maebe sell?

Maebe is described as a contemporary womenswear brand, selling clothes and accessories. While the debut collection remains under wraps, we can expect it to reflect Molly-Mae’s signature style. Think elevated basics, blazers, chic separates, statement coats and elegant evening wear.

Will Maebe be affordable?

The brand hasn’t revealed its pricing yet, but we can expect “accessible luxury”, according to Maebe’s description. While it might not be as affordable as Pretty Little Thing, we’re predicting its pricing to be mostly under the £100 mark. But of course, we’ll keep you posted.

