Best pieces in Reformation’s summer sale, including Taylor Swift’s exact loafers

The ultimate Californian cool-girl label, Reformation is loved by A-listers and fashion editors alike, thanks to its feminine summer dresses, year-round staples and hero knitwear. Such coveted items come with premium price tags, however, so, the brand’s sales are always on my radar.

Hosting just two sales a year (including Black Friday), Reformation’s highly anticipated summer event is a rare chance to save on its viral dresses, with 30 per cent off selected styles.

Founded in 2009 with a sustainable ethos (it favours eco-friendly fabrics, reduces waste in its supply chain and uses a pre-order model to limit over-production), the label is all about investment pieces. The unofficial wedding guest dress destination, the label’s occasion wear has a loyal following, while its classic waistcoats and linen pieces are wardrobe pillars.

A go-to for celebs, Taylor Swift regularly plumps for Reformation pieces (see her chunky loafers, knit sweater dress and floral yellow midi) while the likes of Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez are all fans (Lopez wore two Reformation frocks on her Parisian honeymoon).

With its summer 2024 sale here, I’ve rounded up all the Reformation deals I’m shopping, from the exact loafers Taylor Swift plumped for to Jennifer Aniston’s red dress.

Reformation Agathea chunky loafer: Was £268, now £187.60, Thereformation.com

Reformation

Loved by Taylor Swift (the Eras Tour singer wore them on a date with Travis Kelce last year), Reformation’s Agathea loafer is perhaps the perfect autumn shoe. The chunky design puts a contemporary spin on the timeless penny loafer silhouette, while the white, brown and black colour block finish adds extra interest. Take a note from Swift’s style book and pair with a pleated mini skirt and fine knit sweater.

Buy now

Reformation Kourtney dress: Was £298, now £208.60, Thereformation.com

Reformation

Recently worn by Jennifer Aniston while out and about in LA, Reformation’s Kourtney dress oozes elegance. The flattering style is fitted throughout, with back smocking, tie straps, a sweetheart neckline and a side slit. Finished in a red floral print, it’s an occasion-ready piece you’ll wear year-round, from weddings to dinner parties.

Buy now

Reformation Sora linen dress: Was £248, now £173.60, Thereformation.com

Reformation

This feminine frock is characterised by a fitted bodice that flows out into a full skirt, for a flattering silhouette. Complete with a sweetheart neckline and off-shoulder straps, the linen composition makes it perfect for hot summer days and stretched-out evenings. It’s available in white or a playful red gingham, with the latter being plumped for by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Emma Roberts. To complete your look, style this dress with Mary Janes, à la Rodrigo.

Buy now

Reformation Percy linen dress: Was £298, now £208.60, Thereformation.com

Reformation

This dress is perenially chic. Reduced by £90, Reformation’s Percy style is fitted at the bodice with a full midi skirt. The halter neckline and strappy open back adds flattering detail, with both the classic black and white colourways on sale. Elevate the simple style with bold jewellery and colourful ballet flats, for a look that will take you from your desk to dinner.

Buy now

Reformation Bibi dress: Was £228, now £159.60, Thereformation.com

Reformation

Crafted from a lightweight, drapey fabric, Reformation’s Bibi dress has a Nineties feel to it, thanks to the twisted halter neckline. Meanwhile, the bow-tie straps add detail to the low, open back. Fitted at the bottom before flowing down into a relaxed midi skirt, it’ll be a hero piece in your summer holiday suitcase. Just add gold jewellery and brown skinny flip flops for an easy dinner look.

Buy now

Reformation Cary high-rise slouchy wide-leg jeans: Was £198, now £138.60, Thereformation.com

Reformation

Infused with a vintage feel, Reformation’s Cary jeans feature a subtle flared leg and relaxed silhouette, complete with a high-waist cut. Meanwhile, the asymetrical panelling and seams elevate the everyday style. One for tall girls, the inseam is a generous 32in.

Buy now

Reformation Antonia linen top: Was £148, now £103.60, Thereformation.com

Reformation

Reformation’s Antonia linen top is a true wardrobe hero. Whether styled with straight-leg jeans or a matching linen skirt, the black style will slot easily into your existing clothes rotation. A feminine take on a waistcoat, the lightweight piece is fitted throughout with adjustable straps and a button-down finish you can wear slightly open or fully fastened.

Buy now

Reformation Mariana knit dress: Was £98, now £68.60, Thereformation.com

Reformation

A beach dress that can easily be dressed up for the evening, Reformation’s Mariana dress is crafted from an eco-friendly rib fabric for a knit-effect finish. The body-skimming cut is teamed with skinny spaghetti straps and a mini hem. Available in red with white patterning or white with blue patterning, the summer mini is reduced by £30.

Buy now

