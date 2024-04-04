Victoria Beckham x Mango is the fashion collaboration of the season

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is not a drill: the designer Victoria Beckham and high street hero Mango are teaming up for a capsule collection. Arriving just in time for your spring and summer wardrobe, the fashion collab of the season lands later this month – mark your calendar as it’s sure to sell out.

Synonymous with sleek tailoring and luxury minimalism, the former Spice Girl founded her eponymous label in 2008. Initially launching with a line of form-fitting dresses, the modern minimalist label has expanded to include ready-to-wear lines, footwear and accessories, as well as a beauty offshoot.

Debuting each season in Paris with the likes of Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and the whole Beckham brood in the front row, each collection proves more popular and personal than the last. But of course, Victoria Beckham’s designs are slightly out of budget for us mere mortals – until now.

This isn’t the first time Mango has teamed up with a big name in the fashion world, with previous collaborations involving LA label Simon Miller and Instagram It-girl Camille Charrière.

From when Victoria Beckham x Mango drops to the kind of pieces we can expect, here’s everything you need to know.

When will the Victoria Beckham x Mango collection be released?

The Victoria Beckham x Mango collaboration will be available from Tuesday 23 April, landing in time for your spring and summer wardrobe.

Is it available in-store and online?

As with all of Mango’s collaborations, the range will be available both online with home delivery and in-store. Often, you can find pieces that are sold out online in your local store, so it’s always worth checking.

What items are included in the collection?

While details on the exact capsule remain under wraps until its launch date, we can expect to see a blend of Victoria Beckham’s luxury minimalism and Mango’s contemporary flair.

So far, we know the line will include refined tailoring with a twist, the feminine dresses that Beckham is known for, versatile knitwear and accessories (think stand-out bags and shoes).

How expensive is the range?

Again, details remain sparse, but if previous collaborations are anything to go by we can expect Victoria Beckham x Mango to set you back high street prices.

Last summer’s Simon Miller x Mango range started from just £19.99 while most of the pieces in Camille Charrière’s capsule cost less than £150. Considering that Victoria Beckham dresses start from £499, the Mango collab is the perfect opportunity to score a Beckham design for a lot less.

