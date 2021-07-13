After a year of postponements, weddings are officially back on. But, while the celebrations can finally resume, many people’s nuptials now look a lot different to the larger-than-life fanfares we were all so used to.

Whether a savvy way to try and save some pennies or simply an excuse to shun tradition, there has been a boom in so-called “micro-nuptials” of late, with many couples snubbing superfluous spending in favour of more intimate and personal touches, especially when it comes to what to wear.

According to Bridebook, there has been a surge in high street wedding dress sales, with 67 per cent of brides no longer opting for an expensive, made-to-measure gown for their big day, while the term “casual wedding dress” was googled 158 per cent more in January 2021 than in January 2020.

So there couldn’t be a better time for one of the high street’s leading brands to launch its very first bridal collection.

This week, Zara has launched a range of wedding-ready clothing, from satin floor-length dresses made for an evening of twirling on the dancefloor, to dressing gowns, statement headbands and even lingerie. The best part? Prices start at just £17.99.

If you’re getting hitched this year, or just so happen to be on the hunt for some ivory-coloured pieces to add to your wardrobe, read on for our pick of the best items to buy in Zara’s new bridal range.

Zara long silk bridal dress: £159, Zara.com

The high street stalwart’s collection features a range of dreamy dresses, including this long number, which is made of a mulberry silk blend.

Available in the shade “oyster white”, it features a V-neck and short sleeves with a soft lace applique trim, and a line of covered buttons at the back. The dress comes in a range of sizes, from XS to XL.

Zara silk bridal dress with lace trim: £99.99, Zara.com

A gown that can be dressed up with heels for your nuptials or worn in the boudoir, this option is also made from a mulberry silk blend and comes in the shade “oyster white”.

Detailing includes a lace-trimmed V-neck and thin straps, as well as a matching soft lace panel on the skirt. The dress is available in sizes XS to XL.

Zara gathered silk bridal headband: £17.99, Zara.com

Headbands are a great way to add a stylish touch to your wedding day ensemble and this one is sure to make an impact. Made of a mulberry silk blend, it has a ruched detail across the band and comes in a soft white shade that’s sure to compliment most hues. We think this is a great piece to add to your shopping basket, whether you’re a bride or not.

Zara long silk bridal dressing gown: £159, Zara.com

Get ready to say “I do” in style with this long open dressing gown made from a mulberry silk blend. Ideal for relaxing in while the big day prep gets underway, it has long full sleeves and a tied belt in the same fabric.

The dressing gown comes in the shade “oyster white” and is available in two sizes – XS to S and M to L.

Zara lace bridal bodysuit: £59.99, Zara.com

If you’re looking for something sultry to slip into at the end of the night, consider this bodysuit which is made of a soft lace blend. It has thin adjustable straps and a back vent detail, as well as a snap-button fastening at the bottom, meaning it’s easy to put on and off.

Currently there are only a few sizes left up for grabs online, ranging from 32B to 38B.

