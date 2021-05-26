When it comes to planning a wedding, there are so many things to consider, from invitations and table plans to choosing the perfect menu. Arguably though, the trickiest decision of them all is choosing what to wear because, aside from the dress, brides-to-be must skillfully cherry-pick every last detail of their ensemble for the big day, from the veil to the shoes and even jewellery.

But, there’s one fashion item that, while often forgotten, deserves just as much consideration, and that’s what lies beneath – your underwear.

Choosing the right kind of bridal lingerie can be tough and requires plenty of research beforehand. It’s important to consider whether you’re going to wear the same undies all day long or if you want to invest in a second set for when the party’s over. This is because, while wedding night smalls can leave as little to the imagination as you’d like, what you wear in the day needs to be comfortable and provide a good foundation for the dress of your dreams.

Wearing a form-fitting gown? Then you’ll want to avoid a VPL at all costs, while off-the-shoulder styles will require a strapless bra and voluminous dresses may be more conducive to lacy lingerie. Either way, your day is likely to be filled with plenty of moving, eating and drinking, so you need to know your set won’t let you down.

If you do plan on changing at the end of the night, the type of underwear on offer to you increases greatly with everything from beautiful bras and romantic babydolls to chic robes and satin slip dresses up for grabs. So, whether you’re all for comfort or dreaming of something more frivolous, there really is something for everyone.

While physical stores are now open in the UK, if you prefer to shop online be sure to check out each brand’s size guide before making a purchase, as well as their returns policy in case your item of choice is unsuitable. Upon delivery, it’s also a great idea to try on your lingerie and make sure to walk, sit, stand up and even dance around your bedroom in it to give you an idea of how comfortable the piece will be.

From thongs to pin-up-inspired briefs, fuller-bust bras and corsets, we’ve tried and tested a range of styles that you can wear on your wedding day and beyond, testing each item on its comfort, style, cost and size inclusivity.

M&S silk and lace multiway push up bra and thong Best: Overall Buy bra now £28, Marksandspencer.com Buy thong now £14, Marksandspencer.com No one does underwear quite like M&S, so it should come as no surprise to see a set from the retailer’s ongoing collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in our round-up. While the supermodel’s range includes a number of bridal options, this bra is one of our favourites as it has a multiway silhouette, meaning it can be worn several different ways and under any style of dress. Made from luxurious silk in a warm ivory colour, the bra is designed with sparkly rose gold lace embroidery and hardware, and features a thick underband, which means it stays in place all day long, even when worn without straps. One thing to note is that the cups are fully padded and, while this makes for a flattering cleavage, those with larger breasts might find it too much. The matching thong is also made from silk and French-designed lace and is among one of the most comfortable we’ve worn as, unlike some silky bottoms, these ones are made with added stretch so they don’t dig in. We also loved that the set is also very inclusive, as any bride with a bigger bust will know all too well how hard it is to try and find sexy lingerie that also gives support. The bra available in sizes 30C-40DD and the thong in sizes 6 to 28. Buy now £ 42 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bluebella Irena bra and brief Best: Non-padded set Buy bra now £36, Bluebella.com Buy briefs now £18, Bluebella.com If you struggle to choose between a standard bra and a bralette, this option merges the two to deliver a non-padded style that provides as much security as it does comfort and style. The bra is one of the most elegant we tried, with sheer mesh cups that are embellished with beautiful embroidery. It managed to provide us with plenty of support owing to its central plunge underwiring detail, which not only adds structure but also makes it a great option for plunging dress styles. The bra also has adjustable straps for the perfect fit and comes in sizes 30A-36DD. We also tried the matching bottoms, which are cut in a bikini style that promises to flatter most body shapes. Just like the bra, the briefs feel super delicate and are made with just the right amount of stretch that they’re comfortable to wear all day long. The knickers come in sizes 6-18. Buy now £ 54 , Bluebella.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gilda and Pearl Sophia short slip Best: For full-coverage For the minimalist newlywed, a slip dress provides as much comfort as it does sex appeal and this one could not be a better choice. Made from pure silk in pearlescent shade of ivory, it might look simple but we assure you it’s anything but. Luxuriously soft to the touch, the slip is cut on the bias for a flattering fit that doesn’t cling in the wrong places while the V-shape neckline on the front and back, and adjustable silk spaghetti straps sit ornamentally across your décolletage. While this slip looks and feels bridal, we think it’s worth the hefty price tag as it could easily be worn for many occasions, romantic or otherwise, afterwards. It comes in sizes small, medium and large with small to medium recommended for up to UK size 10 or B cup and medium to large recommended for size 12 or C cup and up. Buy now £ 190 , Gildapearl.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Asos Design Rosie lace soft plunge body in white Best: Budget buy If you find the idea of wearing a separate bra and briefs too uncomfortable, revealing or simply want to try something different on your wedding night, consider investing in a bodysuit such as this sultry style. The perfect look for your final wardrobe change of the day, the body is made from white lace with delicate scalloped edge trims, a plunging neckline and non-padded cups. While it might not be the best option if you’re looking for something with support, we couldn’t get enough of this piece which is bound to become a favourite far past your big day. We were stunned at just how soft the lace felt, especially considering the low price tag, and found that the ribbon straps below the cups helped to define our waist and create a flattering shape. One thing to point out though is that this is an all-in-one body that has no adjustable straps, so if you’re tall or on the petite side you may need to go up or down a size to get the right fit. The body comes in a good range of sizes, catering to a UK 4-18. Buy now £ 20 , Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Savage x Fenty embroidered lace corset Best: For size inclusivity Whether you’re a fan of Regencycore fashion ala Bridgerton or want to take your post-nuptial smalls to the next level, this corset from Rihanna’s lingerie brand is guaranteed to make your wedding night one to remember. A piece we’d reserve solely for the bedroom, the corset features a sweetheart neckline that’s flattering on all chest sizes and a whole range of feminine details, including a bow decoration, rose gold front hook closure (which might we add is a breeze to fasten yourself), a lace-up back, boning and removable garter straps. Unlike some other corsets we’ve tried, this one is a pleasure to wear as the boning is nicely padded and only serves to make you feel more supported. We also love that the cups are lightly padded with foam, which means they still feel soft while providing your breasts with a subtle lift. The corset also gets major plus points for its inclusive sizing, as it comes in sizes XS (UK0) to 4XL (UK22), meaning a wide range of brides can wear it. Buy now £ 100 , Savagex.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Coco de Mer Lucinda plunge bra and thong Best: Luxury buy Buy bra now £195, Coco-de-mer.com Buy thong now £120, Coco-de-mer.com When it comes to luxury lingerie, there are few brands that hit the mark quite like Coco de Mer and this set is ideal if you want to reveal your “something blue” at the end of the day. Perfect for celebrating your new bride status, the bra is teasingly sheer with a quarter cup made from French lace that boosts your cleavage with the help of an underwire that’s bound by super-soft silk. It also has eyelash edge detailing which draws the eye to your décolletage and gold hardware which only adds to the opulent feel. The straps are made up of two delicate silk threads, which make another decorative addition and are joined to a thicker, elasticated band that can be adjusted for a comfortable fit. While the bra felt supportive, we feel as though the quarter cup makes this one to save for after dark. To complete the set, invest in the matching thong which has soft silk straps like those found on the bra. Despite reservations, we found that the straps were made with a generous amount of stretch and did not cling too tightly to our hips. While it is expensive, if it’s a touch of luxury you’re looking for, it doesn’t get more decadent than this. Buy now £ 315 , Coco-de-mer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White Company silk robe Best: Robe No bridal look is complete without a stunning robe, whether you want one for getting ready before saying “I do” or layering over a set of seductive undies in the evening. This elegant option from The White Company is made from luxurious 19 momme silk (which refers to the weight of the silk) and has a three-quarter-length so you don’t need to worry about showing too much skin if you don’t want to. While it is on the pricey side, it features lots of detail including a chic piped shawl collar as well as an inside and exterior tie, meaning it can be cinched in for a flattering silhouette. Buy now £ 179 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wonderbra ultimate strapless bra and shorty Best: For strapless dresses Buy bra now £43, Wonderbra.co.uk Buy shorty briefs now £18, Wonderbra.co.uk If you’re worried about unsightly bra straps peeping out the side of your dress or need some extra support while wearing a strapless style this could be the one for you. Designed by underwear aficionados Wonderbra, the bra has been designed to give you lift, support and the brand’s signature cleavage effect all in one, and we can certainly attest to its abilities. It has a wider band than most other strapless bras, which is covered in silicone dots that ensure it doesn’t slip, while the cups are padded and moulded to create a lift like no other. It also gets bonus points from us for looking the part as, unlike some strapless styles, it’s adorned with beautiful structured lace, which means you can wear it after dark too. To complete the set, we recommend investing in the brand’s briefs, which are cut in a short style – hence the name – with a super-soft fabric at the front and lace at the rear. We also loved that the bottoms have a scalloped edge that’s free of elastic, which makes them a great “invisible” option for form-fitting gowns. The bra comes in sizes 30D-38G and the shorty briefs come in sizes small-4XL. Buy now £ 61 , Wonderbra.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boux Avenue Izzy balconette bra, thong and suspender Best: Suspender set Buy bra now £36, Bouxavenue.com Buy thong now £16, Bouxavenue.com Buy suspender now £24, Bouxavenue.com If you’re on the hunt for a delicate lingerie that screams romance, look no further than this white set from Boux Avenue, which gives us major bridal vibes. The entire set is made from sheer white mesh and decorated with floral embroidery that features a subtle silver sparkle, while the hardware comes in rose gold. The bra doesn’t have padding but it is underwired for extra support and also has satin panels at the side of each cup for added comfort. It comes in sizes 30B-36DD. The matching knickers are cut in a thong style and feature the same mesh floral design with a smooth, satin section. The band is also nice and thick, which means it sits comfortably on your hips and has a pretty scalloped trim. While the bra and thong are quite girlish, you can ramp things up for your wedding night by adding the matching suspender belt, which has all the same feminine details and secures with a classic hook and eye fastening. Unlike some other suspenders we’ve tried, we loved that this one had quite a bit of stretch to it, as well as three rows of hooks, meaning you can adapt it to your body. Both the thong and suspender belt are available in sizes 6-18. Buy now £ 76 , Bouxavenue.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Triumph amourette charm bra, Brazilian brief and suspender belt Best: Nude set Buy bra now £46, Uktriumph.com Buy briefs now £22, Uktriumph.com Buy suspender belt now £22, Uktriumph.com Perfect for brides wearing semi-sheer gowns, this nude set from Triumph feels bridal but could easily be worn day-to-day – minus the suspender. The bra, which is designed with floral lace, is non-padded, which makes it really lightweight, while the underwire gives a supportive hold that’s designed to cater to cup sizes B-F. It comes with removable straps, so it’s great for off-the-shoulder dresses, and we loved the innovative band which was like no other we’d tried before. Made with liquid silicone and a crossover construction inside the wings, it made the bra feel really secure and we didn’t need to readjust it all throughout the day. If you want the full set, we recommend buying the brand’s Brazilian fit briefs, which feature the same delicate lace and have wide sides that make for a comfortable fit. Wearing yours on your wedding night too? Invest in the suspender belt, which is guaranteed to make you feel like a pin-up. Buy now £ 90 , Triumph.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

