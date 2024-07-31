Support truly

Marc Jacobs’s daisy perfume range has been on the fragrance block since 2007 and, ever since then, we’ve been perusing deals to save on the best-selling floral fragrance. Lucky for us, the brand’s signature bottles and equally cult scents have been reduced just in time for all our summer holidays. But that’s not all, as there’s an extra bonus: each deal comes with an additional 30-pack of the daisy travel capsules.

Where, for instance, the love 100ml comes in at £99 (Lookfantastic.com), this bundle deal will secure you both the 100ml full-size eau de toilette and the added 30 capsules of Daisy love, all for £75 (Lookfantastic.com). Not only is that £24 of savings on the perfume bottle, but you’ll be getting the £21 daisy ‘drop’ love capsules (Lookfantastic.com) practically for free. Now that’s a good promotion if we ever saw one.

If you’re not familiar with the idea of a travel perfume capsule, they’re burstable capsules, much like your daily cod liver oil, with a gel-like formula (to give you more control of the product). You can apply on the go at any time without the weight of a glass bottle. If you’re yet to try the daisy scents and fancy a new holiday scent to remember, keep scrolling for the full intel.

Marc Jacobs daisy love eau de toilette 100ml and daisy love drops: Was £125, now £75, Lookfantastic.com

With daisy petals at the heart of this scent, daisy love adds exotic cloudberries, fresh cashmere and earthy driftwood to its scent profile, bringing them together in what, we feel, is a well-rounded dusk-to-evening scent.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette 100ml and daisy drops: Was £125, now £75, Lookfantastic.com

It’s the original and its bottle is about as famed as they come. Daisy is Marc Jacobs’s hero scent with its jasmine aroma and woody, fruity top notes. With wafts of violet, too, daisy is perhaps the girly sibling to daisy love’s womanly maturity. That’s not to say it’s age-limited – it certainly isn’t, but makes for a fresher and less earthy nose than its newer counterpart.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau so fresh 125ml and daisy eau so fresh drops: Was £125, now £75, Lookfantastic.com

Daisy’s eau so fresh formula is our favourite – a real summer scent with day-to-night wearability. The fragrance features all manner of florals at its heart – think blossom, rose, violet, lychee and jasmine – with zesty grapefruit and pear top notes. It’s the lightest of the three scents while still maintaining a depth of aroma with its musk and cedar undertones. In terms of travelling and its day-to-day versatility, this is the scent we’d opt for.

