Marc Jacobs perfumes have quite the cult following and, whether you’re a fan of the coveted daisy range or the dot (£99, Boots.com) and honey (£38.41, Amazon.co.uk) fragrances, the designer’s collection of scents has something to suit everyone.

Jacobs’s most recent perfume launch comes in the form of ‘perfect’ – a quintuplet of eau de parfums (EDP) and eau de toilettes with rhubarb at their centre. As someone who wears the original daisy EDP (£52, Boots.com) as my go-to everyday scent, I was eager to get a whiff of the brand’s latest release.

To break down the five new iterations, there’s the original perfect EDP (£63, Boots.com); the eau de toilette (£80, Boots.com); the perfect elixir EDP (£69, Boots.com); the perfect intense EDP (was £60, Boots.com); and the perfect charm EDP (was £89, now £71.99, Theperfumeshop.com).

I managed to get my hands on the elixir variation, which boasts notes of rhubarb, plum, honey, orange blossom, amber and more.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tried the perfume on its own as well as testing how well it paired with other scents ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

I tested Marc Jacobs’s perfect elixir eau de parfum on bare skin, spritzing it on the insides of my wrists and around the pulse points on my neck. I paid attention to the scent notes both initially and after the fragrance had time to sit on the skin, noting which elements had the best staying power. I also tested out whether the perfume layered well with any others, testing in this instance alongside Bvlgari’s equally sweet allegra baciami EDP (£149, Harrods.com). Here’s how I got on...