From the cult platform mini boots – as worn by Bella Hadid, of course – to the Tasman clogs, it’s officially Ugg season. But, owing to their new high-fashion status, it’s also pretty much impossible to find a pair.

A staple of the style set’s wardrobe, the Noughties fur-lined shoes have gone from scorned to sold out – but if you’ve been lusting over a pair, budget-friendly retailer Ego has served up the perfect dupe.

Characterised by their embroidered Aztec-style braiding, faux-suede outer, faux-fur shearling lining and slip-on fit, Ego’s slippers are a near-identical alternative to the Ugg Tasman shoes (£95, Ugg.com).

Better still, Ego’s pair will set you back just £25 – and there’s still stock in all sizes. Plus, if (like us), Ugg’s sold-out olive pair of Tasmans (£95, Office.co.uk) have been top of the wish list, Ego has you covered on that front, too, with a strikingly similar design.

Whether you’re embracing the Noughties-revival or want a pair to take you from the sofa to the shop, here’s your lowdown on Ego’s take on the revered Ugg Tasman shoes.

Ego catch-up Aztec detail faux-fur lining flat slipper in chestnut brown faux suede: £25, Ego.co.uk

Distinguished by the same embroidered braid and easy-to-wear slip-on silhouette, Ego’s bargain pair are lined with warming faux-fur shearling. Complete with a subtly chunky sole, the slippers come in a classic Ugg-inspired chestnut brown colourway or sleek olive-green finish (£25, Ego.co.uk).

While Ugg’s sold-out Tasmans cost £95, Ego’s pair will set you back just £25, saving you more than 70 per cent. A great pair to fill the void while we wait for Ugg’s OG slip-ons to come back in stock, Ego’s slippers are still available in sizes three to eight.

