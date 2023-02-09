Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whatever your take on Valentine’s Day, the day of love – which is less than a week away – is the perfect excuse to indulge yourself and the people you love, whether you’re plumping for a dine-in meal for two, hampers stuffed to the brim or a bottle of fizz in front of the telly.

If popping a bottle of pink sparkles sounds like the perfect addition to an evening in, we have some good news – you can now buy a bottle of Costellore prosecco rosè from Aldi and still be left with change from a fiver (yes, really).

Whether you plan on sharing the pink fizz with friends for Galentine’s Day or pouring a glass with your significant other, the £3.49 bottle is reduced from £7.49 and available to buy now, online and in-store. If pink doesn’t pique your interest, other suitably purse-freindly bottles include a wildly inexpensive alcohol-free prosecco (£2.79, Aldi.co.uk).

Also looking to woo with its Valentine’s Day menu this year, the supermarket is battling it out with the likes of M&S and Tesco with a range of dishes for dining at home – Aldi’s options start at less than £4 per head, so the range is well worth a look, if dinner plans are still up in the air.

If the pink fizzy has your interest piqued, here’s everything you need to know, plus some IndyBest fizzy favourites we think you will love.

Costellore prosecco rosé: Was £7.49, now £3.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This elegant-looking fizz is so ludicrously purse-friendly, you might need to check the price twice, just to be sure. Reduced to less than £4, the Italian pink fizz is described as a “sparkling wine with an elegant touch of summer fruits”. Whether you’re presenting the bottle to friends and family or sharing it with a loved one, if they’re a fan of the pink stuff, what better way to celebrate the occasion?

Simpsons wine estate Canterbury rosé 2019: £35, Simpsonswine.com

(Simpsons)

Nabbing top spot in our round-up of the best pink champagnes, proseccos and sparkling wines, this English fizz was described in our review as “summer in a glass”. The rosé is made with hand-picked pinot noir grapes and is “chock-full of rose and strawberry aromas”. Our tester likened the bubbly to a sunny English garden with “a palate of wild berries with a twist of almond, to ensure it doesn’t ever taste too sweet.” Awarded top marks, this would be a solid choice for Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Balfour brut rosé 2018: £45, Balfourwinery.com

(Hush Health Estate)

Looking for a wine to impress your date during a romantic evening at home? This “outstanding” Balfour brut rosé 2018 won top spot in our round-up of the best wine for a date night, with our reviewer awarding the vino top marks. Described as complex and “unexpectedly intense” by our tester, the top-rated plonk is a blend of pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier and “packs a punch with its cranberry flavours and powerful dryness.”

