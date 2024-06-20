Why you should consider taking L-Glutamine, according to a nutritionist

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether you’ve seen the likes of Emily English and Holly Brooks singing the supplement’s praises on Instagram or across your TikTok for-you page, L Glutamine is emerging as one of the latest trends in wellness. But what does it actually do?

From promoting muscle recovery to boosting your gut health, there are plenty of benefits associated with L-Glutamine. But, while it’s got influencer-backing and a legion of loyal users on TikTok (the tag “how to take L Glutamine” has 32 million views and counting), it’s hard to seperate fact from fiction.

Not every wellness trend comes dietician approved (see sea moss, which has limited medical research around it). Glutamine, however, is an essential amino acid in the body, helping with immune cell function and aforementioned gut health.

Eating a healthy diet can provide enough glutamine for adults, but supplements are often prescribed by health professionals to those with deficiencies or even athletes to aid physical recovery. Of course, as with all supplements, you should only take them if the needs of your body are greater than its ability to produce it itself.

If you’re intrigued about this trending supplement, we went to an expert to find out everything there is to know about L Glutamien – plus the supplement to try.

What is L-Glutamine?

Eleanor Hoath, nutritional therapist and editor of Healf, explains that L-Glutamine is an essential amino acid. “Responsible for building many different structures and proteins in the body, it’s often used to support digestive and gut health concerns”, she says. Building and strengthening the structure of the digestive system, glutamine is made in the muscles and transferred by the blood into different organ systems.

What are the benefits of taking L-Glutamine?

“Being an essential amino acid, L-Glutamine builds, repairs and strengthens tissues in the body” Hoath says. According to her, this contribites to “the noise around the work that the essential amino acid can do for immune function and digestive health through it’s nourishing action of the gut wall.” This also explains the surrounding research around L-Glutamine into alleviating bloating and gastrointestinal concerns. “I tend to use L-Glutamine with my clients in specific cases of increased intestinal permeability (often referred to as Leaky Gut),” Hoath says.

Are there any side effects to taking L-Glutamine?

“Although L-Glutamine is a natural amino acid, introducing the supplement too quickly or in the incorrect way can contribute side effects,” Hoath tells us. “For example, if you have underlying gut bacteria issues, adding L-Glutamine into the picture can contribute to abdominal bloating and upset.” Instead, Hoath advises to take L-Glutamine in a powdered form where possible and also seek it from food sources such as pito beans and apricots when you can (this gradually builds their load, rather than hitting in one go”).

The L Glutamine supplement to buy

Myprotein L Glutamine powder: £8.47, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Available in 250g, 500g or a whopping 1kg package, Myprotein’s L-Glutamine powder is designed to easily mix into water or with juice for daily consumption. The brand suggest mixing 5g (around 1 and a half scoops) with 250ml of liquid before, during or after exercise. In terms of storage, make sure you keep it cool, dry and away from direct sunlight.

An essential amino acid, the L Glutamine powder is a convenient and cost-effective solution for getting your desired daily dose, supporting your immune system and managing your gut health.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on supplements and other offers, try the links below:

Looking for more dietary supplements? We’ve rounded up the best protein powders and the best magnesium supplements