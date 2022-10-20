Jump to content

Colin the caterpillar has had a haunting Halloween makeover – here’s how to buy the spooky cake

This is certainly more of a treat than a trick

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 20 October 2022 14:14
It may look different on the outside, but inside is the Colin we all know and love

It may look different on the outside, but inside is the Colin we all know and love

(The Independent)

Colin the caterpillar needs little introduction. It is, after all, the mascot of M&S – alongside its perky pink co-star, Percy Pig – and a regular birthday-party attendee that has even been known to make headline news with its controversial court appearances.

It is, of course, no regular cake. It’s an M&S cake, with a wardrobe full of wonderful costumes known to add a bit of flair to almost any occassion.

While Christmas may be on most people’s minds – with working out who’s hosting, anticipating which advent calendar to buy and bargain-hunting for beauty gifts all on the agenda – it’s easy to forget there are a few other celebrations right around the corner. So, let us remind you that spooky season is seriously close.

Trick-or-treaters will soon be knocking on our doors, ghost and ghoul decorations will dangle from restaurants, and pumpkins will soon be plopped on porches, as Halloween is coming. So, it’s no surprise Colin has been given a spooky upgrade, and we think it’s rather sweet.

Keep reading below to find out how to buy this haunting Halloween cake, and even the ‘mini-me’ versions too.

Read more:

M&S yummy mummy Colin the caterpillar: £12, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Getting a mummification makeover, M&S has disguised the classic Colin under sheets of creamy white chocolate, even down to the feet. With two big button eyes and the same comical Colin expression, it holds all the same charm as the original, just with a spooky upgrade.

Inside, it hasn’t changed. The same chocolate log cake filled with chocolate buttercream is still there, just hidden under the new haunting Halloween costume. So, there’s no change in the recipe to the Colin we all know and love.

You can shop the yummy mummy Colin in-store nationwide or online below.

Buy now

M&S yummy mummy mini Colin the caterpillar cakes: £2.75, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Mini Colins are another fan favourite, providing bite-sized bits of the classic Colin cake.

Similar in design to the spooky style of the full-sized cake, these smaller chocolate rolls feature a mummified white-chocolate face with a white-chocolate drizzle on the body to add that element of surprise.

With five in a pack, they’re the perfect snack for when a full-sized cake seems a bit too big.

You can shop the yummy mummy mini Colin the caterpillar cakes in-store nationwide or online below.

Buy now

