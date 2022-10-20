The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Colin the caterpillar has had a haunting Halloween makeover – here’s how to buy the spooky cake
This is certainly more of a treat than a trick
Colin the caterpillar needs little introduction. It is, after all, the mascot of M&S – alongside its perky pink co-star, Percy Pig – and a regular birthday-party attendee that has even been known to make headline news with its controversial court appearances.
It is, of course, no regular cake. It’s an M&S cake, with a wardrobe full of wonderful costumes known to add a bit of flair to almost any occassion.
While Christmas may be on most people’s minds – with working out who’s hosting, anticipating which advent calendar to buy and bargain-hunting for beauty gifts all on the agenda – it’s easy to forget there are a few other celebrations right around the corner. So, let us remind you that spooky season is seriously close.
Trick-or-treaters will soon be knocking on our doors, ghost and ghoul decorations will dangle from restaurants, and pumpkins will soon be plopped on porches, as Halloween is coming. So, it’s no surprise Colin has been given a spooky upgrade, and we think it’s rather sweet.
Keep reading below to find out how to buy this haunting Halloween cake, and even the ‘mini-me’ versions too.
Read more:
M&S yummy mummy Colin the caterpillar: £12, Ocado.com
Getting a mummification makeover, M&S has disguised the classic Colin under sheets of creamy white chocolate, even down to the feet. With two big button eyes and the same comical Colin expression, it holds all the same charm as the original, just with a spooky upgrade.
Inside, it hasn’t changed. The same chocolate log cake filled with chocolate buttercream is still there, just hidden under the new haunting Halloween costume. So, there’s no change in the recipe to the Colin we all know and love.
You can shop the yummy mummy Colin in-store nationwide or online below.
M&S yummy mummy mini Colin the caterpillar cakes: £2.75, Ocado.com
Mini Colins are another fan favourite, providing bite-sized bits of the classic Colin cake.
Similar in design to the spooky style of the full-sized cake, these smaller chocolate rolls feature a mummified white-chocolate face with a white-chocolate drizzle on the body to add that element of surprise.
With five in a pack, they’re the perfect snack for when a full-sized cake seems a bit too big.
You can shop the yummy mummy mini Colin the caterpillar cakes in-store nationwide or online below.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the links below:
Want more spooky inspiration? Aldi’s Halloween decorations may be just what you’re after
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.