Whether you love it or loathe it, the 14 February is certainly a great day for foodies. Chocolates, champagne, steak and vegan wellingtons are all up for grabs.

But with Valentine’s Day now less than a week away, if you’re yet to buy a dozen red roses, heart-shaped chocolates and some sexy lingerie – or if all of those things fill you with dread – then it’s time to get organised.

This year, all of the big supermarkets – think M&S, Tesco, Asda – are battling it out to offer the tastiest food at the best price, and there’s no short supply of meal deals this year.

As one of the UK’s favourite budget supermarkets, known for its 100 per cent British meat and Morrisons Makes It ranges, the Morrison’s Valentine’s Day meal kit has had us all patiently waiting. Now it has dropped in stores, and we have all the information you need on this highly anticipated love feast.

It’s available online and in-store now, so don’t be surprised if you see us at the checkout.

Morrisons The Best Valentine’s meal deal: £15, Morrisons.com

Fifteen seems to be the lucky number this year when it comes to Valentine’s Day meal kits, with Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Co-op all price matching to make your decision even harder.

So, with price a non-factor, it really comes down to what’s on the menu, and Morrisons has certainly wowed us.

With a saving of over £18, if buying all of these dishes separately, the Valentine’s meal deal for two includes quite the feast with starters, mains, two sides, a drink and dessert options all from The Best range.

For vegans, there’s a roasted mushroom pate for starters, and a beef-less wellington served with chunky chips, carrots and kale in orange dressing for main. And to top it all off, there’s a Belgian chocolate brownie pudding for dessert. All this makes for a meat-free menu that’s definitely making our mouths water.

We’re also eyeing up The Best camembert tear and share bread, slow-cooked coq au vin with cauliflower cheese and garlic ciabatta sticks, and raspberry and white chocolate profiteroles, too. Plus, you can wash all these delicacies down with a bottle of prosecco.

If none of that tickles your fancy, and we’d be surprised if that was the case, there’s still plenty of choice left. Everything from a two-pack of scallop and king prawn thermidores to crème brûlée and even non-alcoholic drinks are also on offer.

This meal deal really gives you the most bang for your buck, as this type of menu would usually cost around £33.50, so you (and your wallet) can thank us later.

