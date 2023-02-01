Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We don’t mean to alarm anyone but Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means if you had planned on organising thoughtful gestures or luxury gifts – whether that be their favourite fragrance or that pair of wireless headphones they have been lusting after – you may want to start now.

And, back on the radar for 2023 – with the answer to homecooked romantic meals for two made easy – supermarket Valentine’s meal deals have already been unveiled in the lead up to 14 February. And perhaps unsurprisingly, Aldi’s Valentine’s Day offerings are wildly affordable.

Alongside dine-in deals from Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and more, the pre-prepared fare this year includes a choice of starter, main, and dessert starting at under £4 per head. Adding a drink to wash down your meal will bump up the price slightly, but more on that later.

With everything from heart shaped pasta to vegan-friendly chocolate hearts, the romantic offerings will be available to pick up from Aldi stores from 9 February but in the meantime, the menu offers a taste of what to expect.

To help you decide whether Aldi’s Valentine’s Day meal deal menus take your fancy as an alternative to packed restaurant bookings and elaborate meal prep on a weeknight, here we have shared the menu for 2023.

When are Aldi's Valentine’s meal deals launching?

(Aldi)

There seems to be a theme with Valentine’s Day meal deals launching on the 8 or 9 February and Aldi’s dine in selection is no different as its dine in meal deals will be launching in store on the latter of the two dates.

What’s included?

Inexpensive enough that you might do a double take, the most affordable combination of dishes costs less than £8 for two. This cheap and cheerful menu features three heart-shaped courses included a garlic bread, lobster filled pasta and a vegan chocolate melt to finish. For an extra £2.99 you can pair your meal with a bottle of Grapevine Pinot Grigio.

Seafood fans will probably plump for the scallop and champagne gratins followed by tuna steaks, a profiterole stack for dessert and the optional £2.99 Sauvignon Blanc – for two people, with wine, this will cost less than £16.

Read more: Valentines Day meal deals and resteraunt kits for 2023

As for a meat-based choices there’s chicken nuggets to start, two 21 days matured British beef steaks with wagyu basted thick cut chips and a heart shaped cookie to finish and will cost less than £14 for two. Similarly, an optional £2.49 merlot will bump the price to under £18 to wine and dine for two.

For vegetarians and vegans the plant-based options start with vegan mushroom arancini followed by vegan pie and vegan chocolate melt in the middle heart for dessert. All this will cost less than £10 for two people, and under £15 with optional £2.99 bottle of Costellore Prosecco vino frizzante.

Available in store from 9 February

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the links below:

Sainsbury’s has also brought back its Valentine’s Day meal deal – with sirloin steak, prosecco and more