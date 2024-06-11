Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Protein shakes are generally creamy and thick, and, let’s face it, often a little much for your stomach to handle after a heavy workout. Especially now as the weather is (hopefully) starting to get warmer, it may be time to try a lighter, more refreshing alternative. And this is exactly the gap in the market that clear whey protein has been poured to fill.

Clear protein drinks have been gaining traction with those who know of late. So, naturally, we did what we do best by taste-testing Myprotein’s clear whey protein (which also happens to be one of the brand’s bestsellers), to share our verdict on the drink.

In our review, our writer tried a scoop of the clear protein with water, both post-workout and whenever they wanted an extra hit of protein. And the result was a “smooth, highly quaffable squash-like tipple” which also turned out to be a “refreshing, lighter alternative to heavy protein shakes’’.

If your interest in this fresh take on protein powder has been piqued, we’ve just found a great deal in the form of a bundle that comes with a shaker and Myprotein’s expert-led guide to help you get the ball rolling. Currently reduced by 40 per cent, here’s everything you need to know about the bundle.

Myprotein clear protein bundle: Was £41.99, now £24.55, Myprotein.com

This bundle comes with 20 servings of Myprotein’s clear protein, a shaker and The Fundamentals Guide with expert tips, workouts and a meal-plan for seven days of food. Each serving contains at least 20g of protein from fast-absorbing hydrolysed whey protein isolate, which Myprotein says will fuel your muscles quickly, boost muscle mass and maintain healthy bones.

In our review, it was recommended as a “refreshing, lighter alternative to heavy protein shakes’’. It’s also low in sugar and praised for being “an appealing choice for those who are watching their waistlines but still want a supplement that packs a protein punch”. Plus, they found it was “incredibly easy to mix on the go”.

The flavours to choose from include cranberry and raspberry, orange mango, peach tea, raspberry lemonade and strawberry kiwi. Our writer was wowed by the cranberry and raspberry flavour as they found it was “refreshingly fruity, juicy, and pleasantly sweet without being sickly” – in fact, they said it was so nice that they even forgot they were drinking a protein powder.

