Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Boosting your protein intake the plant-based way could mean plumping for a vegan protein powder, and swapping the likes of whey concentrate and isolate, casein protein (which is found in cow’s milk) and egg whites with plant-based ingredients (think soy, hemp or pea protein).

To get a better idea of what to look for in a protein powder, and in a vegan protein powder in particular, we spoke to nutritional therapist Daisy Nicomanis, to inform our expert-led guide to protein powders. Nicomanis described protein powders as a “supplement made from a concentrated source of protein”, adding that a “‘complete’ protein is made of nine essential amino acids – which are the building blocks of protein”.

When it comes to picking out a vegan protein powder, she went on to recommend using a brand that “blends proteins from different plants, so the supplement contains all essential amino acids that our bodies need”.

Available in a wide range of tempting flavours, Myprotein’s impact vegan protein is a complete protein source and could make an excellent plant-based pick. Even better, it’s hugely reduced. Here’s everything you need to know about the vegan protein powder.

Myprotein impact vegan protein: Was £9.99, now £4.04, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Myprotein’s impact vegan protein packs in 22g of protein per serving. Made without artificial colours and flavours, the pea and fava bean protein blend provides a complete protein source, a full amino acid profile, and 110 calories per serving.

While we’re yet to try the protein for ourselves, the nine flavours sound indulgent. Think chocolate, banana, chocolate peanut caramel, coffee and walnut, white chocolate and raspberry, and even a flavour for cereal milk, should that take your fancy.

Whether you’re stirring it into water or whipping it up with your favourite plant-based milk drink alternative, Myprotein recommends drinking the vegan shake either half an hour before (or after) a workout.

What’s more, thanks to the Myprotein impact week sale, now’s a good time to add a bag to your basket. You can save more than £30 on a bag of vegan protein powder or if you don’t want to invest in the largest size just yet, opt for the smallest bag (250g), while it’s reduced to less than £5.

Buy now

For our tried and tested picks of the best vegan protein powders, read our full review