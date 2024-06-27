How to make Myprotein’s instant oats and supercharge your breakfast

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There’s one thing that many of us demand of our breakfasts and snacks, and that’s simplicity. Powders that transform into protein shakes with milk and water are the epitome of convenience when we need a speedy hit of sustenance to bring on the go. So, with this in mind, it seems Myprotein could be onto something with its instant oat powder.

A great vehicle for loading up toppings, from peanut butter and fruit to melty, delicious squares of chocolate, oats have long been a popular pick for breakfast. But, unlike instant oats (we’re looking at you, microwavable sachets), Myprotein’s instant oats have been milled to a super-fine powder, which means you can do more with them.

Plus, particularly handy for a hit of protein around exercising, they’re filled with carbohydrates and fibre too, and 11g of protein to maximise your muscle gains. Myprotein’s oats are also a source of low glycemic index carbohydrates and can help to reduce blood cholesterol, explains the brand.

So if you’re tired of toast or bored of skipping breakfast, here’s how to make them.

How to make Myprotein’s instant oats

Myprotein instant oats are made with 100 per cent oats, making them a vegan-friendly option, and are a source of carbohydrates, protein, and fibre. What’s more, as a super fine powder, they’re incredibly straightforward to make.

All you need to do is scoop the recommended serving of powder and mix it with 250ml of water (or any other alternative drink). The powder can be used to make porridge or overnight oats, but they can also be used as an ingredient for baking, as well as bumping up the number of calories in a shake or smoothie. With the convenience of a powder with the nutritional boost of oats, breakfast never looked so simple.

