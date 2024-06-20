Shake up snack time with this box full of high-protein treats

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you’re someone with a jam-packed schedule who tries their hardest to still achieve their fitness goals, you will know all too well the importance of needing a quick and easy way to satisfy your hunger pangs with a reliable hit of protein. This makes protein-filled snacks a brilliantly convenient solution for many, particularly if you’re a time-stretched gym goer.

Whether they come in the form of a sweet and indulgent snack bar to wolf down when we get a hankering for chocolate, a quick and easy protein shake or a protein-packed twist on our favourite baked treat (protein cookie, anyone?), those looking to increase their intake of the all-important nutrient can find many suitable treats at Myprotein.

If you’d prefer to taste-test and try before you buy in bulk, a snack box filled with a variety of different treats will be your best bet when it comes to finding a bite to eat that you genuinely really enjoy. Even better, Myprotein has slashed the price of one of its boxes by more than 40 per cent.

So if you’re tired of being met with disappointment when you open a scantily stocked snack drawer, here’s what you need to know about Myproteins box of protein snacks, including all the goodies you might find waiting for you inside.

Myprotein protein snack box: £14.99, now £8.49, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Offered as either a selection of seven vegan or non-vegan snacks from Myprotein, this box of treats is a great way to dip into a variety of the brand’s bestselling bars. If you opt for the non-vegan line-up, this smorgasbord of goodies could include layered bars in flavours like triple chocolate fudge, chocolate peanut pretzel, cookies and cream, vanilla birthday cake and cookie crumble (which packs in 20g of protein per bar). There are also crispy layered bars which come in flavours including toasted marshmallow, which has certainly piqued our interest, as well as impact protein bars, and the brand’s wafers, which went down a treat in our review.

If you opt for the vegan selection, you could open up the box to find the Myvegan pea-nut square, which contains 12g of plant-based protein and no added sugar, and could be featured in flavours including chocolate orange and choc chip. You could also be feasting on the Myvegan filled protein cookie, the protein wafer or the double dough brownie among other possible picks. And with more than 40 per cent off right now, there’s no better time to replenish your snack stocks.

