Whether you’re dabbling in collagen or looking to improve your overall health with multivitamins, it can be tricky to know where to start when it comes to supplements.

A buzzword in the modern wellness world, fish oil (which contains omega 3) is actually one of the oldest dietary supplements. Used toward the end of the 1800s to treat a variety of diseases, it’s rooted in centuries of scientific research.

But what does it actually do? “Omega-3 fatty acids are important in supporting development and function of all organs systems in the body,” Professor Peter Calder told The Independent. “They promote brain and eye development in infants and children, and cognitive function right across the lifecourse.”

Omega 3 essentially means “healthy fats”, which help the heart and blood vessels to work properly, while assisting our body to control inflammation. “Through these effects they promote health and decrease risk of many diseases,” Calder added.

“The important thing with omega-3’s is that our bodies cannot produce them on their own, so we are reliant on dietary intake,” nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr explains. “It can be tricky to get adequate omega 3s in our diet, especially if you struggle to eat oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, anchovies and sardines, which are some of the best sources and provide EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid).” That’s where supplements come in.

When choosing a supplement, make sure to look for one with the greatest amount of EPA and DHA. “The ratio of these depends on the aim you have by taking omega 3s. For example, if you’re focusing more on brain health, DHA may be higher than EPA,” Lenherr says. It’s also important to look for products that are IFOS certified (a third-party testing programme for fish oils that helps test purity, quality and safety) and sustainable supplements (look for Friends of The Sea or Marine Stewardship Council certification).

While there’s no reference daily intake (RDI) set for omega 3 in the UK, the cholesterol charity Heart UK suggests adults should have around 500mg of combined EPA and DHA per day. If you’re vegan or vegetarian, there are algae-based supplements that can also provide EPA and DHA.

As always, it’s worth checking in with your doctor or nutritionist before taking new supplements, particularly if you have specific health concerns, are on medication or pregnant (many omega 3 supplements aren’t recommended in pregnancy, owing to vitamin A). Those on blood thinners should also tread with caution, as taking high doses can thin the blood.

If you’re keen to dip your toe into the world of omega 3 but don’t know where to begin, we’ve rounded up the best supplements to invest in, as recommended by the experts.

Inessa advanced omega 3 food supplement: £22.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Inessa )

Helping you get all the omega 3 you need in one clinical-strength softgel, each dose of Inessa’s fish oil contains 480mg EPA and 360mg DHA, while coming in natural triglyceride form for high bioavailability. Recommended to support heart, brain and eye health, the omega 3 gels can also help maintain healthy blood pressure, exercise recovery and general wellness.

Buy now

Nordic Naturals ultimate omega fish oil supplements: £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nordic Naturals’s supplements are perfect for those looking for a higher dose of omega 3. The brand suggests two soft gels for your daily dose, equating to 1,280mg total of omega 3 (650mg EPA and 450mg DHA). Sourced from wild-caught sardines and anchovies, the softgels are lemon flavoured to help eliminate the fishy aftertaste found in many omega 3 supplements. Plus, they’re certified by Friend of the Sea.

Buy now

Bare Biology life and soul omega 3 fish oil: £28.76, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bare Biology’s fish oil supplements contain 1,460mg per two capsules, covering all your needs with both of the key types of omega 3: EPA and DHA. The equivalent of a whole tin of sardines, Bare Biology sources from sustainably caught Norwegian fish, and the brand claims there’s no fishy aftertaste. Touted as easy to swallow and gentle on the tummy, anyone 12-years-old and upwards can take the supplements.

Buy now

Wild Nutrition pure strength omega 3: £35, Wildnutrition.com

(Wild Nutrition )

Supporting heart, brain and eye function, Wild Nutrition’s MSC sustainably sourced supplements are to be taken four times a day for an optimum dose. Each dose contains 800mg of EPA and 400mg of DHA, with the softgels described as easy to swallow and kind to your digestion.

Buy now

MyProtein essential omega 3: £7.49, Myprotein.com

(MyProtein)

MyProtein’s omega 3 supplements contains 18 per cent EPA and 12 per cent DHA, helping to contribute to normal function of the heart. Packaged into a convenient softgel, it contains 300ml omega 3 fish oil per serving, or there’s a vegan alternative with 500ml DHA algae oil per serving (£9.99, Myprotein.com). A fuss-free addition to your daily routine. Plus, 90 capsules for under £10 is pleasingly affordable.

Buy now

