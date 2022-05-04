For any tennis fans out there we probably don’t need to remind you of the Wimbledon dates. But, just as with the football World Cup, the rugby Six Nations or even the Olympics, the annual Wimbledon championships are watched by millions across the globe, even by those who don’t know their forehand groundstroke from their backhand volley (guilty as charged).

Taking place in the height of British summer – 27 June to 10 July – it’s a time for garden parties, barbecues, picnics and the oh-so-famous strawberries and cream. And thanks to Sipsmith – the official gin partner of the sporting event – you can also drink the famous fruit.

The official Wimbledon website states that a whopping 1.92 million strawberries are eaten during the tournament itself. The event organisers even have an exclusive strawberry grower, the Hugh Lowe Farms, just over 30 miles away in Kent.

But, with Sipsmith releasing an updated version of its limited-edition strawberry smash gin (made with the same official Wimbledon strawberries), we have a feeling that number may even increase this year.

Keep reading below for all the details on this gin and (more importantly) how you can get your hands on it in time for the tournament.

Sipsmith strawberry smash gin 2022 championship edition: £29, Sipsmith.com

You may remember the strawberry smash gin from last year, but, now in its second year of being the official Wimbledon gin partner, Sipsmith is treating us to an updated re-release of the limited edition bottles.

Using last year’s strawberries from the famous Hugh Lowe Farm, as well as English mint, citrus and juniper, the pot-stilled, vapour-infused dry gin is said to have fresh, fruity and even grassy notes, which sounds just perfect for the tennis if you ask us.

This year the strawberry smash gin bottle has a red wax seal top, while the original London dry gin has a purple one (£29, Sipsmith.com). Of course, the Wimbledon logo takes pride of place on the front of both.

But, in a very exciting new twist, when purchasing a full-sized bottle of the strawberry smash gin or Wimbledon London dry gin before 31 May you’ll automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a pair of Wimbledon Grounds Passes for this year’s tournament. Just be sure to take a read through the T&Cs.

Whether you plan to make a strawberry-fuelled cocktail or a classic G&T, this gin is set to be the spirit for summertime sipping.

