This iron supplement has helped me manage my heavy periods

Mixing Spatone with fruit juice is the best way to start the day

Zoe Griffin
Thursday 01 February 2024 17:27
I've sipped Spatone daily since 2016, throughout three pregnancies and very heavy post-partum periods

I’ve sipped Spatone daily since 2016, throughout three pregnancies and very heavy post-partum periods

(The Independent)

It’s estimated that one in five women in the UK suffer from heavy periods, which can lead to low iron levels, fatigue and mood swings. I should know, because I’m one such person. I’ve battled with my iron levels ever since I fell pregnant with my first child in 2016. With the intensity of my periods, I probably suffered for years before that, too, but I never thought to get my iron levels checked properly.

Dr Chantelle Wildman, a private Harley Street GP from the Dr Martin GP clinic, says pregnancy, periods and iron levels are very closely linked. “Iron is needed for the production of haemoglobin, which is an essential ingredient in red blood cells. Its vital job is carrying oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body and, if you don’t have enough iron, you can develop anaemia,” she said.

“Heavy periods can cause you to lose a lot of blood, so you have to increase the haemoglobin you make to meet the body’s need for oxygen, meaning you deplete the body’s store of iron quicker than someone who doesn’t have heavy periods.”

Since my own diagnosis of borderline anaemia eight years ago, I have tried various different supplements and diets to alleviate my iron deficiency but I struggled to find one that worked for me. That was until my first pregnancy, when a midwife suggested Spatone, which is naturally sourced, iron-rich water from the mountains of Snowdonia in Wales.

Keep reading to find out more about my experience with Spatone and why it’s become a vital part of my daily routine.

How we tested Spatone natural liquid iron supplement

(Zoe Griffin)

I’ve sipped Spatone daily since 2016, throughout three pregnancies and very heavy post-partum periods, so you can rest assured that this supplement has been thoroughly put through its paces. To get the most benefits from the supplement, you can mix the liquid with fruit juice or consume it neat out of the sachet. Pregnant women are advised to take two sachets daily, but one is enough to meet the needs of most people.

Spatone natural liquid iron supplement, 28 sachets

Blank 2048 x 1536 - 2024-01-23T164155.686.png
  • Number of sachets: 28
  • Vegan-friendly: Yes
  • Gluten-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle source of iron
    • Pleasant to drink

Despite our bodies relying so heavily on iron to stay healthy, they can find the mineral hard to absorb. And, while leafy green vegetables, red meat and fortified bread are great dietary sources, sometimes a supplement is what’s needed to help give your body a much-needed boost. That’s where, for me, Spatone comes in.

The naturally sourced liquid iron supplement comes from a single source in Snowdonia and is packed in convenient single-serve sachets which contain enough iron to meet your daily dietary requirements.

Before taking Spatone, I’d always suffered from extreme fatigue, especially around the time I had my period. I’d be the one yawning in the middle of the day, no matter what time I’d been to bed the night before and keeping on top of a fitness plan would require a constant battle with myself, as my energy levels were on the floor.

We review the best fitness trackers

As first recommended in 2016, I started to take Spatone in the morning before breakfast and I’ve barely missed a day since. I like to wake up, have a glass of water and then take the sachet dissolved in fresh orange juice. using the repeat delivery scheduler on Amazon to ensure I get a new box each month and, if I go away on holiday or to visit friends or family, I always stick a few sachets in my suitcase to make sure I continue the daily habit.

While taking Spatone doesn’t reduce the heaviness of my menstrual cycles, it has made a huge difference on how I feel when I’m on my period. I find it easier to go for a run or do a pilates class, as my energy levels are higher and I’m not feeling completely wiped out or drained.

  1. £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Spatone natural liquid iron supplement

Taking Spatone does not have a direct impact on the heaviness of your periods but, it can help combat the side effects. In my case, that meant an obvious increase in energy levels, even during my menstrual cycles. While I couldn’t find an iron tablet that worked for me, I’ve been taking Spatone pretty much daily for about eight years. I find the sachets easy to use and handy to take with me when I’m away from home. That being said, if you’re suffering from heavy periods or low iron levels, it’s important to speak to your doctor first.

Dr Wildman says: “If you think you may be suffering from any symptoms associated with iron deficiency, I would always recommend consulting a health professional who can investigate and advise on the best treatment options tailored to you going forward.”

Want to improve your gut health? Check out our guide to the best supplements to take

