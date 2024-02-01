Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s estimated that one in five women in the UK suffer from heavy periods, which can lead to low iron levels, fatigue and mood swings. I should know, because I’m one such person. I’ve battled with my iron levels ever since I fell pregnant with my first child in 2016. With the intensity of my periods, I probably suffered for years before that, too, but I never thought to get my iron levels checked properly.

Dr Chantelle Wildman, a private Harley Street GP from the Dr Martin GP clinic, says pregnancy, periods and iron levels are very closely linked. “Iron is needed for the production of haemoglobin, which is an essential ingredient in red blood cells. Its vital job is carrying oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body and, if you don’t have enough iron, you can develop anaemia,” she said.

“Heavy periods can cause you to lose a lot of blood, so you have to increase the haemoglobin you make to meet the body’s need for oxygen, meaning you deplete the body’s store of iron quicker than someone who doesn’t have heavy periods.”

Since my own diagnosis of borderline anaemia eight years ago, I have tried various different supplements and diets to alleviate my iron deficiency but I struggled to find one that worked for me. That was until my first pregnancy, when a midwife suggested Spatone, which is naturally sourced, iron-rich water from the mountains of Snowdonia in Wales.

Keep reading to find out more about my experience with Spatone and why it’s become a vital part of my daily routine.

How we tested Spatone natural liquid iron supplement

(Zoe Griffin)

I’ve sipped Spatone daily since 2016, throughout three pregnancies and very heavy post-partum periods, so you can rest assured that this supplement has been thoroughly put through its paces. To get the most benefits from the supplement, you can mix the liquid with fruit juice or consume it neat out of the sachet. Pregnant women are advised to take two sachets daily, but one is enough to meet the needs of most people.