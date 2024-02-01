Spatone natural liquid iron supplement, 28 sachets
- Number of sachets: 28
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
- Gluten-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Gentle source of iron
- Pleasant to drink
Despite our bodies relying so heavily on iron to stay healthy, they can find the mineral hard to absorb. And, while leafy green vegetables, red meat and fortified bread are great dietary sources, sometimes a supplement is what’s needed to help give your body a much-needed boost. That’s where, for me, Spatone comes in.
The naturally sourced liquid iron supplement comes from a single source in Snowdonia and is packed in convenient single-serve sachets which contain enough iron to meet your daily dietary requirements.
Before taking Spatone, I’d always suffered from extreme fatigue, especially around the time I had my period. I’d be the one yawning in the middle of the day, no matter what time I’d been to bed the night before and keeping on top of a fitness plan would require a constant battle with myself, as my energy levels were on the floor.
As first recommended in 2016, I started to take Spatone in the morning before breakfast and I’ve barely missed a day since. I like to wake up, have a glass of water and then take the sachet dissolved in fresh orange juice. using the repeat delivery scheduler on Amazon to ensure I get a new box each month and, if I go away on holiday or to visit friends or family, I always stick a few sachets in my suitcase to make sure I continue the daily habit.
While taking Spatone doesn’t reduce the heaviness of my menstrual cycles, it has made a huge difference on how I feel when I’m on my period. I find it easier to go for a run or do a pilates class, as my energy levels are higher and I’m not feeling completely wiped out or drained.